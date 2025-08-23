From Bits Of Cans To Bitcoin: A Brazilian Is On A Mission To Turn Waste Into A Crypto Fortune

Away from the noise of institutional investors, the exchange-traded funds, the Michael Saylors and cryptocurrency treasuries, a person has been quietly turning empty cans into a Bitcoin BTC/USD fortune, one Satoshi at a time.

‘The Crypto Scrapper’

Bruno Oliveira from Brazil is a Bitcoin maxi who prefers the apex cryptocurrency over altcoins and believes in its long-term potential.

However, he has chosen a rather unconventional method to build his Bitcoin wealth — collecting discarded cans from the streets and selling them for recycling.

Nicknamed “the crypto scrapper,” Oliveira often shares photos of himself biking through his hometown in São Paulo, exploring hidden corners to collect dumped cans.

He then sells the cans and uses the funds to buy Bitcoin. In a recent post, he showed his followers how he earned roughly $7.50, equivalent to 6472 satoshis, or $0.00006472 BTC.

Rumors on social media hinted that he was close to holding 1 BTC, but Oliveira clarified that he's still a long way from becoming a wholecoiner, and his first objective is to reach 0.1 BTC.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Inspiration?

Oliveira said in an interview with Brazilian news portal Livecoins that his interest in cryptocurrency was sparked after watching an episode of "The Big Bang Theory", and since then, he hasn't looked back.

Interestingly, a cryptocurrency has been created to honor his commitment and mission, with transaction fees allocated to him.

Benzinga reached out to Oliveira for more details around his unique approach and the story will be updated once they respond.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $112,342.32, up 1.26% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has rallied over 20%.

Photo Courtesy: Trong Nguyen on Shutterstock.com

