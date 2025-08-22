Coin,Bitcoin,,Eth,And,Xrp,On,Background,Cryptocurrency,Trading,Chart
August 22, 2025 12:53 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Tests $116,000, Ethereum Tops $4,600, XRP Hits $3 On Powell's Rate Cut Hints

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has signaled openness to potential interest rate cuts in September, fueling bullish momentum in crypto markets.

Powell acknowledged ongoing challenges for the U.S. economy, citing persistent inflation risks and concerns in the jobs market.

This dovish tone sparked optimism across digital assets, with traders noting renewed upside potential for cryptocurrencies.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$116,518.85
EthereumETH/USD$4,629.78
SolanaSOL/USD$194.00
XRPXRP/USD$3.02
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2311
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.2311

Trader Notes: With the sudden price bump, Pentoshi compared sentiment swings, noting Bitcoin is at the same level as last week despite extreme mood shifts from all-time high to collapse. He suggested sometimes the best move is no move.

Crypto trader Skew said Bitcoin is unwinding post-Powell, with $115,000–$116,000 as the critical zone (value area low, monthly open, and key trend levels). Holding here could confirm recovery.

Andrew Crypto observed Bitcoin following its expected setup with a sweep into the red box but stressed a break above the August open is needed for bullish continuation.

For Ethereum, trader Rager highlighted the largest hourly Ethereum candles he has ever seen, as ETH volatility surged.

Also, Ted Pillows noted that ETH/BTC is is just one bullish candle away from breaking an 8-year downtrend.

Galaxy emphasized XRP's breakout above $3, calling it the start of price discovery.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$116180.003.29%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.23439.15%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4748.2112.4%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000135.34%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$194.677.99%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$3.046.73%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved