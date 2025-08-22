Nayib Bukele-Led El Salvador Is Now Seeing Hundreds Of Students Graduate With Bitcoin Diplomas

Dozens of students completed the so-called Bitcoin BTC/USD Diploma course in El Salvador, reflecting the country's broader push to ensure its citizens gain a sound understanding of the leading cryptocurrency.

‘Graduated’ In Bitcoin

In an X post shared Thursday, the Ministry of Education shared glimpses from the graduation ceremony at the Instituto Nacional General Francisco Morazán, where 350 female students completed their training in Bitcoin. El Salvador's education minister, Karla Trigueros, attended the event.

The Bitcoin Diploma initiative is spearheaded by the National Bitcoin Office, an agency tasked by the El Salvador government to oversee all things related to the apex cryptocurrency.

The education ministry said that the initiative has been extended to other institutions in the country, using materials "adapted to the national context."

The Bitcoin Diploma was created by Mi Primer Bitcoin, a non-profit Bitcoin education platform. Its education materials and curriculum are free to download and use.'The curriculum covers the history of money, fiat currencies, blockchains, wallets and much more.

A Sustained Push To Spread BTC Education

The El Salvador government, under President Nayib Bukele, has stepped up efforts to increase Bitcoin literacy across the country.

Earlier this month, El Salvador became the first country in the world to impart Bitcoin education to all students seven years or older.

Last year, it launched a Bitcoin education and certification program to train 80,000 government employees.

El Salvador’s pioneering adoption of Bitcoin as legal money in 2021 has made the world take notice. The country has since made progress in integrating the asset into its public administration and economic infrastructure.

IMF’s Scrutiny

However, the International Monetary Fund has had issues and asked El Salvador to halt public sector Bitcoin purchases as part of a $1.4 billion funding deal. While the country made the acceptance of Bitcoin voluntary rather than mandatory, it hasn't stopped its purchases.

As of this writing, it owned a stash of 6,276.18 BTC, worth $708.87 million

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $112,506, down 0.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has rallied over 25%.

