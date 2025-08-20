Nexo Launches AI Assistant Offering Conversational Access To Real Account Data

Nexo on Wednesday introduced an in-app AI Assistant that allows users to access real-time account information and market data through a conversational interface.

The tool, now in public beta, combines crypto portfolio insights with external feeds to deliver user-specific responses directly inside the Nexo app.

Unlike conventional chat-based tools limited to customer support queries, Nexo's assistant can surface personalized snapshots of balances, loyalty tiers, transaction summaries, and earned interest in real time.

The feature is accessible via a sliding notch on iOS and the Nexo logo on Android.

The company emphasized that the system was designed with multiple safeguards to ensure reliability and prevent overreach into financial advice.

"We've built the AI Assistant on a foundation of reliability and verified information," a Nexo spokesperson told Benzinga. "When combining live account data with external market feeds, the system uses multiple safeguards: resilient infrastructure with error handling and retries, verified authoritative sources through our adaptive RAG system, and fact-checking protocols that validate all outputs against official sources."

These measures, Nexo said, are intended to ensure both immediacy and trustworthiness — qualities it sees as essential for financial tools.

Also Read: This Litte-Known Plan By The US Treasury Could Derail The Bitcoin, Ethereum Bull Run

The company also underlined that the Assistant is an informational companion, not an advisory service.

"Clear disclaimers remind users that the Assistant does not provide investment advice," the spokesperson added. "It is strictly limited from generating price predictions, recommendations, or personalized strategies. Portfolio insights are presented only as factual snapshots, while users are encouraged to consult qualified advisors for financial decisions."

The launch follows Nexo's earlier AI-powered News Summary feature, which condenses daily crypto headlines into app notifications.

The company says both initiatives reflect its strategy to simplify digital asset management while integrating AI into customer-facing products.

Currently in beta, the AI Assistant will be refined based on user feedback, with future iterations expected to include multi-turn conversations and deeper personalization.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock