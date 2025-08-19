Bitcoin Faces Slide To $110,000, But Ethereum Offers Superior Risk-Reward, Analyst Concludes

Bitcoin BTC/USD is struggling to maintain key support levels, whereas Ethereum ETH/USD is holding rather well during recent volatility, according to a prominent market analyst.

What Happened: In a podcast published on Aug.18, analyst Trader Mayne analyzed Bitcoin's swing failure pattern (SFP) during the last week, noting that 13 of the past 15 occurrences produced a reaction.

hile acknowledging this as a bearish signal, he stressed that the price can still defy expectations.

Mayne observed that Bitcoin is currently trading within a range of roughly $110,000 to $125,000, with $110,000 serving as a key weekly support level and the first retest of weekly orders after making a fresh high. Despite the presence of a bearish SFP, Mayne maintains a bullish outlook based on higher timeframe structure.

He outlined two primary long scenarios: targeting a reclaim of the range low following a "decent flush overnight," or entering longs on a reclaim of Monday's trading range during shallower pullbacks.

Ethereum as the ‘Better Play'

Trader Mayne considers Ethereum a more attractive opportunity than other cryptocurrencies in his current framework.

He expressed strong conviction, stating, "I don’t think that this run is over."

His approach involves using Bitcoin's price movements as a signal for Ethereum entries, preferring to long ETH over BTC when Bitcoin sets up a favorable long, as he believes Ethereum will outperform.

Mayne's Ethereum strategy focuses on the $4,000 support zone, where he looks to enter positions around fair value gaps during quick dips.

He emphasizes the need for immediate confirmation, noting that positions should be cut quickly if the price does not show a strong reaction almost immediately.

This disciplined, reaction-based approach reflects his preference for timing trades carefully rather than chasing moves.

What's Next: Trader Mayne emphasizes risk management as a cornerstone of his approach, especially given the mixed signals in the market.

While historical swing failure patterns often produce reactions, the intact weekly uptrend means positions require careful sizing and the ability to react quickly.

His framework balances traditional technical analysis with real-world market dynamics, stressing data over hype: "I don’t care that BlackRock’s buying, Michael Saylor’s buying, Tom Lee’s buying ETH. These are just facts. This is what happened in the past."

Mayne expects Bitcoin to remain range-bound despite forming a weekly bearish swing failure pattern at all-time highs.

He advocates taking long positions below $110,000, which serves as a critical inflection point for assessing whether BTC will continue its uptrend or undergo a deeper correction toward weekly demand zones.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is favored for its superior risk-reward potential, making it his preferred play within the current market setup.

