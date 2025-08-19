August 19, 2025 7:37 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Flat While Dogecoin Slips

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Tuesday morning, with market commentators remaining cautious about near-term prospects.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$115,536.31
EthereumETH/USD$4,298.11
SolanaSOL/USD$181.85
XRPXRP/USD$3.01
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2203
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001264

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 95,544 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $298.32 million.     
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $121.8 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $196.6 million. 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jackis highlighted that Bitcoin is locked in a tight volatility squeeze, with a breakout imminent though the direction is unclear.

He is leaning bullish but emphasizes the importance of setting invalidation levels and riding the trend rather than trying to call exact tops, noting a similar squeeze in past cycles.

Crypto trader Jelle pointed out that while sentiment turns fearful at every retest, Bitcoin is once again testing the 50-day EMA, historically a reliable bounce zone.

More Crypto Online explained that Ethereum has likely completed its C-wave down, but the current rebound remains a three-wave structure, leaving questions on whether wave 4 has truly bottomed.

A breakout above the upper boundary and prior wave 4 high would confirm stronger buyer conviction.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Dogecoin is consolidating in a triangle pattern, warming up for a potential 40% pump.

For Solana, Martinez projected a move toward $160, while trader Galaxy flagged a symmetrical triangle on XRP's daily chart, setting up for a possible breakout.

