Elon Musk's X Adds Bitcoin Tipping Via BitBit, Pushing 'Everything App' Vision As BTC Trades Above $115K

X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, has launched Bitcoin BTC/USD tipping functionality through a new integration with BitBit, marking a significant step toward Musk’s “everything app” vision as Bitcoin trades around $115,084.

Self-Custodial Bitcoin Payments Go Live

BitBit announced on Monday the launch of its X integration, enabling users worldwide to exchange Bitcoin tips directly on the platform. The self-custodial social wallet operates through Chrome-compatible browsers and leverages Spark technology, built by Lightspark, for seamless Bitcoin transactions.

“At Lightspark, we’re working tirelessly to ensure the future of money looks like the open Internet,” said David Marcus, Lightspark’s co-founder and CEO. The integration eliminates technical friction associated with Lightning Network scaling solutions.

Unlike previous tipping features available since 2021, this represents the first self-custodial solution for public use. Tip receivers have 21 days to create wallets before automatic refunds are processed.

See Also: Tom Lee’s $5 Billion Ethereum Bet Puts Bitcoin Maximalists On Notice

X Money Development Accelerates

The Bitcoin integration aligns with X’s former CEO, Linda Yaccarino‘s earlier announcements about X Money, set to launch in 2025. The payment system aims to transform X into an “everything app” similar to Tencent Holdings Limited‘s TCEHY WeChat.

Market Implications for Investors

The development mirrors PayPal Holdings Inc.‘s PYPL 2021 cryptocurrency support, which Forbes noted triggered significant Bitcoin price movements.

Felipe Servin, BitBit’s founder and CEO, emphasized meeting users “where they are rather than assume they will learn how to use new technologies,” citing X’s 500 million user base and Bitcoin-focused conversations on the platform.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock