Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Plummet As Traders Eye $113,000 For BTC

- Global crypto market cap down 3.3%, now at $3.89 trillion.
- One trader warns Bitcoin could drop to $113,000 in the short term, while Ethereum must defend $4,100 support.
- Get more market-moving news first with AI-powered analysis that turns noise into opportunity.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Monday as profit-taking accelerates.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$115,040.35
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,263.27
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$180.76
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.97
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2215
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001253
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 131,098 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $550.00 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $14.1 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $59.3 million.
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa expects Bitcoin to see a short-term bounce near $113,000, but still views a move toward the $111,000 range low (or lower) as likely.
Echoing similar opinion, Rekt Capital said Bitcoin's price discovery correction 2 could play out if it breaks below $114,000, though he noted final cycle pullbacks are historically shorter and shallower.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Daan Crypto Trades pointed out that Ethereum, after a 40% rally in a month, is undergoing its first major correction. ETH is testing the .382 retrace and the bottom of its channel, with key strength seen in reclaiming $4,350–$4,400. Critical support sits at $4,100.
Galaxy highlighted XRP's healthy consolidation around $3, following consecutive breakouts from a 2,500-day symmetrical triangle and a smaller formation. He said the structure remains strong, setting the stage for bigger moves.
For Solana, Sherpa is eyeing the $175 region at the 4-hour 200 EMA for a potential bounce, noting he's still in an underwater long but expects recovery from this level.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez reported that the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal for Dogecoin, hinting at possible trend exhaustion and a near-term bounce.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.