Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Plummet As Traders Eye $113,000 For BTC

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Monday as profit-taking accelerates.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $115,040.35 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,263.27 Solana SOL/USD $180.76 XRP XRP/USD $2.97 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2215 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001253

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 131,098 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $550.00 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $14.1 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $59.3 million.

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa expects Bitcoin to see a short-term bounce near $113,000, but still views a move toward the $111,000 range low (or lower) as likely.

Echoing similar opinion, Rekt Capital said Bitcoin's price discovery correction 2 could play out if it breaks below $114,000, though he noted final cycle pullbacks are historically shorter and shallower.

Daan Crypto Trades pointed out that Ethereum, after a 40% rally in a month, is undergoing its first major correction. ETH is testing the .382 retrace and the bottom of its channel, with key strength seen in reclaiming $4,350–$4,400. Critical support sits at $4,100.

Galaxy highlighted XRP's healthy consolidation around $3, following consecutive breakouts from a 2,500-day symmetrical triangle and a smaller formation. He said the structure remains strong, setting the stage for bigger moves.

For Solana, Sherpa is eyeing the $175 region at the 4-hour 200 EMA for a potential bounce, noting he's still in an underwater long but expects recovery from this level.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez reported that the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal for Dogecoin, hinting at possible trend exhaustion and a near-term bounce.

