Trump Posts 'Bela' Online And Gets People Wondering If It Is The New 'Covfefe' — Newly Spawned Crypto Tokens Rally

Aside from confusing the internet, President Donald Trump's cryptic ‘Bela' post spawned a bunch of memecoins, which were climbing higher on Sunday.

Bela-Themed Tokens Crop Up

Obscure tokens began circulating on decentralized exchanges overnight.

Solana SOL/USD-based Bela was up over 184% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of barely $245,000, according to CoinMarketCap.

The coin was marked as "High Risk" by CoinMarketCap, urging traders to carry out their due diligence before investing.

A similar Solana DEX token surged 128%, with a market value of $182,400 but 24-hour volume reaching nearly $10 million.

Something To Do With Russia And Putin?

The surge came after Trump left the internet guessing by writing "Bela" in a Truth social post, shortly after he wrote, "BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED."

Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in a high-stakes summit in Alaska that concluded without a ceasefire deal to halt Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump has indicated his intention to arrange a trilateral meeting involving Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump has a knack for unleashing mysterious words on social media. In 2017, he let out a confusing partial sentence, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe…,” which left many scratching their heads and ended up spawning memecoins.

