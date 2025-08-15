Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD hit new all-time highs this week, topping the $124,000 level for the first time. Benzinga readers were asked whether they think the stock will hit $150,000 or $100,000 next.

What Happened: Bitcoin has surpassed numerous milestones and reached new all-time highs since the 2024 presidential election, largely driven by optimism for the new White House administration’s pro-crypto stance.

While Bitcoin hit new all-time highs of $124,457.12 on Aug. 13, the move was short-lived with cryptocurrency prices falling after several macroeconomic reports later in the week.

Benzinga asked its viewers of "PreMarket Playbook" on Thursday which level Bitcoin is most likely to reach next.

"BTC new all-time highs, what will we see first?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

$150,000: 43%

$100,000: 29%

Not Sure: 27%

The $150,000 level won the poll with a near majority, as Benzinga viewers predicted that Bitcoin is more likely to hit this level and new all-time highs before falling to $100,000. The poll included the results of 372 votes.

Why It's Important: With less than four months until the end of 2025, investors and analysts are trying to predict if Bitcoin will hit another new all-time high or if the $124,000 level was the top price for the year.

On prediction market Kalshi, users can predict when Bitcoin will hit the $150,000 level. The odds of this price being hit by the end of the year stand at under 32% for each month from here until the end of the year. It's not until March 2026 that the odds hit 50%. Here are the odds by month:

September 2025: 2%

October 2025: 11%

November 2025: 24%

December 2025: 31%

January 2026: 37%

February 2026: 44%

March 2026: 50%

In June, a Benzinga reader poll asked readers to predict the highest price for Bitcoin in 2025.

"Bitcoin hit new all-time highs of nearly $112,000 in May 2025. Do you believe this will be the top price for BTC in 2025 or will the leading cryptocurrency hit new highs later this year?” Benzinga asked.

The results are:

Bitcoin will hit $112K to $130K: 32%

Bitcoin will hit $130K to $150K: 24%

Bitcoin will hit $150K to $200K: 15%

Bitcoin will hit $200K+: 15%

Bitcoin has already topped at $112K: 14%

In the poll, the most popular options were the $112,000 to $130,000 range and the $130,000 to $150,000 range at 32% and 24% respectively.

So far, the majority of respondents see Bitcoin's peak for the year landing between $112,000 and $130,000.

Time will tell if Bitcoin suffers another dip to $100,000 or if it takes out another key level ($150,000) and milestone first.

