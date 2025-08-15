XRP Down 6% In 1 Week As ETH Keeps Pumping: What Is Going On?

XRP XRP/USD is down 6% over the past week, but traders remain upbeat about the token’s near-term prospects.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $3.12 $185.3 billion -6.1% Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,850.20 $2.36 trillion +1.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,646.80 $560.8 billion +19.1%

Trader Notes: XRP experienced a rapid 7% drop in a single 15-minute candle, sliding from $3.21 to $3.00 before quickly rebounding following Thursday’s inflation report.

Casi Trades noted the decline appears to be a liquidity sweep rather than a genuine trend reversal, with price holding critical Fibonacci levels, notably the macro .382 retracement at $3.00 and staying above the macro .5 retracement at $2.76.

The broader bullish structure remains intact, with upside targets still pointing toward ~$4.70. Short-term focus is on holding $3.11 support, while reclaiming $3.21 could ignite strong momentum as trapped shorts adjust.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows XRP spiked to around $60 million on Aug. 14, the highest since July 23, with long positions making up the majority, hinting at potential rally expectations.

Community News: Ripple Senior Vice President Markus Infanger highlighted in an Aug. 12 blog post that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is well-suited for real-world asset tokenization.

XRPL reduces integration complexity and operational risk for institutions shifting from SPVs to native issuance.

On Aug. 9, Epic Chain announced it is expanding its XRP-native infrastructure, aligning every layer of its RWA stack with Ripple USD (RLUSD).

This integration will embed a native USD settlement layer across the ecosystem, enabling tokenized real estate, credit, commodities, and collectibles.

With RLUSD powering the Epic stack, the next phase of XRP-native asset infrastructure is set in motion.

