XRP Down 6% In 1 Week As ETH Keeps Pumping: What Is Going On?

- Ripple executive highlights XRPL as the ideal platform for the next wave of real-world tokenization.
- Trader identifies $3.11 as key support, with macro bullish target around $4.70.
XRP XRP/USD is down 6% over the past week, but traders remain upbeat about the token’s near-term prospects.
Trader Notes: XRP experienced a rapid 7% drop in a single 15-minute candle, sliding from $3.21 to $3.00 before quickly rebounding following Thursday’s inflation report.
Casi Trades noted the decline appears to be a liquidity sweep rather than a genuine trend reversal, with price holding critical Fibonacci levels, notably the macro .382 retracement at $3.00 and staying above the macro .5 retracement at $2.76.
The broader bullish structure remains intact, with upside targets still pointing toward ~$4.70. Short-term focus is on holding $3.11 support, while reclaiming $3.21 could ignite strong momentum as trapped shorts adjust.
Statistics: Coinglass data shows XRP spiked to around $60 million on Aug. 14, the highest since July 23, with long positions making up the majority, hinting at potential rally expectations.
Community News: Ripple Senior Vice President Markus Infanger highlighted in an Aug. 12 blog post that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is well-suited for real-world asset tokenization.
XRPL reduces integration complexity and operational risk for institutions shifting from SPVs to native issuance.
On Aug. 9, Epic Chain announced it is expanding its XRP-native infrastructure, aligning every layer of its RWA stack with Ripple USD (RLUSD).
This integration will embed a native USD settlement layer across the ecosystem, enabling tokenized real estate, credit, commodities, and collectibles.
With RLUSD powering the Epic stack, the next phase of XRP-native asset infrastructure is set in motion.
