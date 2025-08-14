EASE Protocol Rolls Out Government And Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Tools For Real-World Applications

EASE Protocol Inc. on Thursday announced a suite of blockchain-based products aimed at addressing the challenges that governments, large enterprises, and everyday consumers face in adopting Web3 technologies.

The product line includes three main offerings: EASE GDP, a system designed to help governments digitize cash-based economies; EASE ERP, a blockchain integration for enterprise resource planning platforms such as Salesforce and Oracle; and EASE Send, a stablecoin payment application for merchants and individuals.

Founder Douglas Horn said the products were built to meet the shared needs of government and enterprise users — secure, reliable, and scalable systems with simple onboarding and functional toolsets.

He noted the importance of "ease-of-use even for first-time users" alongside advanced security.

EASE GDP aims to provide national governments with tools to formalize informal economies, with projections suggesting potential GDP growth of 1–2 percentage points in the first year of implementation.

EASE ERP enables enterprises to automate smart contracts and process stablecoin payments from within their existing systems, while EASE Send offers a payment interface similar to consumer payment apps, with built-in atomic swaps allowing users to send any stablecoin and recipients to receive their preferred stablecoin in a single transaction.

All products use EASE Protocol's proprietary user interface and biometric passkey security system, with a consistent design across applications to support familiarity.

The EASE Token will serve as the backbone for liquidity management, staking rewards, and seamless stablecoin payments across the ecosystem.

The company plans to begin product rollouts in Q3–Q4 2025, starting with the EASE Hub Mainnet and Ayetu Network.

Image: Shutterstock