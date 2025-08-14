August 14, 2025 10:07 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slip As Hotter-Than-Expected PPI Data Weighs On Markets

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower Thursday morning following a surpisingly hot producer price inflation data print.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$118,474.70
EthereumETH/USD$4,605.73
SolanaSOL/USD$195.00
XRPXRP/USD$3.11
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2271
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001304

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 4% and grew 18.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 0.2% and 1.2%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 219,717 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.05 billion.   
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $86.9 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $729.1 million. 

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa noted Bitcoin hitting a fresh all-time high yesterday before pulling back.

Crypto trader Skew sees Bitcoin tracking as expected — bounce to $115,000, retest $112,000, then rally toward a new ATH, with $125,000 marked as the next major supply zone.

Crypto trader Jelle highlighted Ethereum's monthly chart remains firmly bullish despite short-term swings, and sees Solana facing one final resistance before a rally into price discovery territory.

XForceGlobal described XRP as a "final chance" for generational wealth in this cycle, warning that without a plan, traders risk heavy losses and a 5–8 year wait for another opportunity.

CryptoBully noted Dogecoin has lagged all year and remains below its yearly open, keeping it in a no-trade zone unless it reclaims $0.25 or dips to $0.22–0.225 for support buys.

