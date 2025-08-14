Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slip As Hotter-Than-Expected PPI Data Weighs On Markets

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 2% at $4.01 trillion.
- One trader expects Bitcoin to consolidate in a range similar to December 2024, while Solana edges closer to price discovery.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower Thursday morning following a surpisingly hot producer price inflation data print.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$118,474.70
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,605.73
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$195.00
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.11
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2271
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001304
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 4% and grew 18.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 0.2% and 1.2%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 219,717 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.05 billion.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $86.9 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $729.1 million.
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa noted Bitcoin hitting a fresh all-time high yesterday before pulling back.
Crypto trader Skew sees Bitcoin tracking as expected — bounce to $115,000, retest $112,000, then rally toward a new ATH, with $125,000 marked as the next major supply zone.
Crypto trader Jelle highlighted Ethereum's monthly chart remains firmly bullish despite short-term swings, and sees Solana facing one final resistance before a rally into price discovery territory.
XForceGlobal described XRP as a "final chance" for generational wealth in this cycle, warning that without a plan, traders risk heavy losses and a 5–8 year wait for another opportunity.
CryptoBully noted Dogecoin has lagged all year and remains below its yearly open, keeping it in a no-trade zone unless it reclaims $0.25 or dips to $0.22–0.225 for support buys.
Image: Shutterstock
