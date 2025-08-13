August 13, 2025 11:13 PM 2 min read

Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Shoots Up 11% After-Hours Following Blockbuster IPO

Follow

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Bullish BLSH soared over 11% in Wednesday's after-hours trading following the company's successful Wall Street debut.

BLSH is showing upward movement. See if it is worth your attention here.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

BLSH Off To A Great Start

Bullish, backed by billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, opened for trading at $90.45 per share, well-above its initial public offering price of $37 per share. At one point, it jumped as high as $118.

The IPO price topped the company's projected range of $32 to $33, which in turn was upsized from $28 to $31 earlier.

Based on the number of shares outstanding listed in a recent filing, the company's market capitalization was $9.48 billion at market close.

See Also: Oracle Cloud Layoffs Mirror Big Tech’s Cost Controls As AI Bills Climb

On Cathie Wood’s Radar

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest bought roughly $172.22 million worth of BLSH shares through its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW ETFs.

Bullish initially planned to go public through a special purpose acquisition company in 2021, but the plan was abandoned in 2022 due to regulatory challenges.

Bullish also operates a cryptocurrency news website, CoinDesk, which it acquired from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group in 2023.

Price Action: Shares of Bullish closed 83.78% higher at $68 during Wednesday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Notably, Circle Internet Group Inc. CRL, which had a blockbuster debut earlier this year, lagged in the Value metric as of this writing. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to find more about this stock.

Photo Courtesy: teguhsupriyanto27 on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

ARKF Logo
ARKFARK Fintech Innovation ETF
$55.300.05%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$77.551.00%
ARKW Logo
ARKWARK Next Generation Internet ETF
$162.930.36%
BLSH Logo
BLSHBullish
$75.60-%
CRL Logo
CRLCharles River Laboratories International Inc
$155.001.47%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$393.40-0.25%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved