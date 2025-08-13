August 13, 2025 3:09 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Move Higher As Traders Await Further Inflation Data On Thursday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday as the markets await further inflation data on Thursday.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$121,638.56
EthereumETH/USD$4,714.84
SolanaSOL/USD$199.22
XRPXRP/USD$3.26
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2419
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001378

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 6.9% and grew 18.2%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped 2.1% and increased 4.6%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 110,113 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $529.79 million.   
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $65.95 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $523.9 million. 

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Rekt Capital highlighted $126,000 as a pivotal level for Bitcoin, marking it as the next key price point to watch. Bitcoinsensus observed that Bitcoin has broken out of its current cycle's staircase pattern, suggesting a potential short-term pullback toward $109,000 before resuming price discovery.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Stoic emphasized that holding around $120,000 with strong momentum is crucial for Bitcoin to challenge last month's all-time high. A sustained breakout will require aggressive buying and larger passive buy walls on dips.

Miles Deutscher notes that Bitcoin may be entering a parabolic phase, based on the Bitcoin Cycle Model.

Crypto Seth pointed out that bears are shorting Bitcoin, with major liquidation levels around $123,000, and that tomorrow's PPI report will likely act as a key market driver.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$121975.011.54%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.24262.90%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4725.402.95%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000141.85%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$199.333.98%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$3.270.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved