Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Move Higher As Traders Await Further Inflation Data On Thursday

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbs 1.9% to $4.09 trillion.
- Traders highlight $126,000 as a key level for Bitcoin, while some anticipate the start of a parabolic phase.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday as the markets await further inflation data on Thursday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$121,638.56
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,714.84
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$199.22
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.26
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2419
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001378
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 6.9% and grew 18.2%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped 2.1% and increased 4.6%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 110,113 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $529.79 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $65.95 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $523.9 million.
Notable Developments:
- Trump Family Crypto Fortune Tied To Binance-Linked PancakeSwap: Report
- Tokenization Market Could Grow To $2 Trillion In 5 Years, Expert Says
- 180 Life Sciences Extends Rally After Revealing $349 Million Ethereum Reserve
- Gaming The System: How Solana Validators Can Boost Rewards 3% Through ‘Timing Games’
- Bitmine Plans $20 Billion Ethereum Blitz — Could ETH Hit $15,000?
Trader Notes: Rekt Capital highlighted $126,000 as a pivotal level for Bitcoin, marking it as the next key price point to watch. Bitcoinsensus observed that Bitcoin has broken out of its current cycle's staircase pattern, suggesting a potential short-term pullback toward $109,000 before resuming price discovery.
Stoic emphasized that holding around $120,000 with strong momentum is crucial for Bitcoin to challenge last month's all-time high. A sustained breakout will require aggressive buying and larger passive buy walls on dips.
Miles Deutscher notes that Bitcoin may be entering a parabolic phase, based on the Bitcoin Cycle Model.
Crypto Seth pointed out that bears are shorting Bitcoin, with major liquidation levels around $123,000, and that tomorrow's PPI report will likely act as a key market driver.
