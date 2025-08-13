Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Move Higher As Traders Await Further Inflation Data On Thursday

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday as the markets await further inflation data on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $121,638.56 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,714.84 Solana SOL/USD $199.22 XRP XRP/USD $3.26 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2419 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001378

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 6.9% and grew 18.2%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped 2.1% and increased 4.6%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 110,113 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $529.79 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $65.95 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $523.9 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Rekt Capital highlighted $126,000 as a pivotal level for Bitcoin, marking it as the next key price point to watch. Bitcoinsensus observed that Bitcoin has broken out of its current cycle's staircase pattern, suggesting a potential short-term pullback toward $109,000 before resuming price discovery.

Stoic emphasized that holding around $120,000 with strong momentum is crucial for Bitcoin to challenge last month's all-time high. A sustained breakout will require aggressive buying and larger passive buy walls on dips.

Miles Deutscher notes that Bitcoin may be entering a parabolic phase, based on the Bitcoin Cycle Model.

Crypto Seth pointed out that bears are shorting Bitcoin, with major liquidation levels around $123,000, and that tomorrow's PPI report will likely act as a key market driver.

