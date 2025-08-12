Bitcoin Holds $119,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge

Cryptocurrencies are up on Tuesday, with altcoins notably outperforming Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,461.17 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,485.78 Solana SOL/USD $188.31 XRP XRP/USD $3.24 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2338 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001355

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 68.8% and 114%, respectively in a single day. Daily active addresses grew 17% and declined 3.1%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 126,981 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $409.60 million.

In the past 24 hours, the top gainers include Pump. Fun PUMP/USD , JasmyCoin JASMY/USD and Chainlink LINK/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Rekt Capital sees Bitcoin testing the range high again, showing early signs of a bull flag breakout. A daily close above the flag, followed by support confirmation, would validate the breakout.

Glassnode data shows when the cost basis of 1 week – 1 million holders surpasses that of 1 million – 3 million holders, it indicates newer buyers are paying a premium, a bullish sign. The current wide gap suggests short-term Bitcoin demand remains strong.

On the contrary, crypto trader George stated that he is taking a short position on Bitcoin.

Crypto trader Jelle marks Tuesday as profit-taking day. Bitcoin is at "moonbag" exposure levels and will be held until the cycle peak.

Ethereum is nearing profit-taking territory, with plans to sell 10% after breaching all-time highs and trim weekly thereafter. Solana profit-taking will resume above $200.

