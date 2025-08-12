Bitcoin Holds $119,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization edges 1% higher to $4 trillion.
- One trader takes a short position on Bitcoin, while another says BTC must close daily above the bull flag to maintain momentum.
Cryptocurrencies are up on Tuesday, with altcoins notably outperforming Bitcoin.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$119,461.17
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,485.78
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$188.31
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.24
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2338
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001355
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 68.8% and 114%, respectively in a single day. Daily active addresses grew 17% and declined 3.1%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 126,981 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $409.60 million.
- In the past 24 hours, the top gainers include Pump. Fun PUMP/USD, JasmyCoin JASMY/USD and Chainlink LINK/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Crypto Venture Capital Trends In Q2 2025: Mining Firms Lead The Way
- Circle Announces Stablecoin Payment Blockchain Arc
- Ethereum ETFs Smash $1 Billion Daily Inflow Mark, Outshine Bitcoin’s $138 Million
- Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Company Upsizes IPO, Targets Nearly $5 Billion Valuation
- SharpLink To Raise $400M, Aiming For $3B Ethereum Treasury And 1% Of ETH Supply
- Terraform Labs Founder Do Kwon Pleads Guilty To Fraud In $60B Terra/Luna Collapse
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Rekt Capital sees Bitcoin testing the range high again, showing early signs of a bull flag breakout. A daily close above the flag, followed by support confirmation, would validate the breakout.
Glassnode data shows when the cost basis of 1 week – 1 million holders surpasses that of 1 million – 3 million holders, it indicates newer buyers are paying a premium, a bullish sign. The current wide gap suggests short-term Bitcoin demand remains strong.
On the contrary, crypto trader George stated that he is taking a short position on Bitcoin.
Crypto trader Jelle marks Tuesday as profit-taking day. Bitcoin is at "moonbag" exposure levels and will be held until the cycle peak.
Ethereum is nearing profit-taking territory, with plans to sell 10% after breaching all-time highs and trim weekly thereafter. Solana profit-taking will resume above $200.
