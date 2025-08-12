August 12, 2025 2:50 PM 2 min read

Six-Time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen Says Bitcoin Inventor Satoshi Nakamoto Keeps Appearing In His Dreams

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, known in crypto circles for his eyebrow-raising Bitcoin BTC/USD price calls, says he's taking a step back from publicly sharing his dream-based conversations with the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto.

What Happened: Pippen claims Satoshi has been appearing in his dreams since 1993, offering him BTC price predictions that he's posted online, with some surprisingly accurate results. "I envy Scottie," Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy admitted.

In September 2024, he predicted Bitcoin at $84,650 on U.S. election day (it hit two weeks late), and in December 2024 he forecast BTC would touch $81,000 before $100,000 again, which also played out.

Saylor, a friend since a 2024 crypto conference, has urged Pippen not to speak too openly about these "meetings," saying Bitcoin maximalists are fiercely protective of Satoshi's identity.

"My guy, Michael Saylor, asked me not to speak on my conversations with Satoshi," said Pippen as cited by CoinTelegraph's Magazine.

Also Read: Michael Saylor Responds To US Gold Tariffs: ‘Bitcoin Lives In Cyberspace, No Tariffs In Cyberspace’

Why It Matters: In July 2025, Pippen shared his latest dream-inspired targets: $233,000 BTC by 2026, $1,000 SOL, and $10 XRP, asking followers which will happen first.

He insists these are based on "feel," not calculations, and says he's waiting for more "Satoshi dreams" before making new 2025 forecasts.

Pippen's crypto journey began in 2022 with a digital sneaker NFT drop.

He also launched The Ball Foundation, backed by the basketball he's held for 34 years, with a $2 million valuation and 1 billion token supply. Unlike other celebrities, he says his aim is to bring people into crypto, not launch a "dodgy meme coin."

Pippen also told CoinTelegraph Magazine he hopes to meet pro-crypto President Donald Trump before his term ends.



