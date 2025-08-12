Re Launches Institutional-Grade Reinsurance Yield Products And Points Program On Avalanche

Re, a decentralized reinsurance infrastructure platform, has introduced two new institutional-grade onchain yield products on Avalanche AVAX/USD, expanding its presence in the network's institutional DeFi ecosystem.

The launch includes reUSD (Basis-Plus), reUSDe (Insurance Alpha), and a new Re Points Program aimed at rewarding early participants.

According to the announcement, both products are designed for capital allocators seeking compliant, fully collateralized exposure to regulated insurance market economics via a permissioned, onchain framework.

The tokens are KYC/AML-gated and integrated with Avalanche-native DeFi protocols.

reUSD (Basis-Plus) generates yield from U.S. Treasury bills and delta-neutral ETH basis strategies, offers Curve CRV/USD liquidity, and will add direct redemption options. It is structured to remain separate from insurance risk.

reUSDe (Insurance Alpha) is backed by fully collateralized underwriting of U.S. insurance lines, including homeowners, auto, and workers' compensation.

The product features transparent onchain tracking and built-in liquidity.

Also Read: SharpLink To Raise $400M, Aiming For $3B Ethereum Treasury And 1% Of ETH Supply

The Re Points Program, launched alongside the products, rewards participants for allocating to reUSD and reUSDe, as well as for engaging in liquidity pools on Pharaoh Exchange and Blackhole Curve.

Points earned will count toward future incentives.

Re's expansion leverages Avalanche's infrastructure to offer institutional players access to real-world asset strategies within a blockchain environment.

Integrations with Pharaoh Exchange, Blackhole, Ethena, and Pendle Finance aim to provide participants with trading strategies, liquidity options, and composable onchain infrastructure.

Eric Kang, Head of DeFi at Ava Labs, said Re's offerings illustrate how regulated financial products can be integrated into blockchain ecosystems to enable institutional adoption while expanding opportunities for developers and communities.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock