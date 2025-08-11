Ethereum Flips Bitcoin In Year-To-Date Gains: What's Fueling The Second-Largest Crypto's Rise?

Ethereum ETH/USD flipped elder sibling Bitcoin BTC/USD in year-to-date gains Monday, as institutional interest fuels a sharp spike in the second-largest cryptocurrency.

ETH On A Tear

As of this writing. Ethereum was up over 28.21% since the beginning of the year, surpassing Bitcoin's returns of 27.40%.

ETH has been on a tear over the last month, soaring as much as 44% and pushing to levels last seen in November 2021. BTC has barely moved in the same period.

Furthermore, ETH’s market share has risen to 13% for the first time in nearly eight months, while Bitcoin’s dominance has fallen.

Cryptocurrency YTD Gains 30-Day Gains Price (Recorded at 10:00 p.m. ET) Ethereum +28.21% +44% $4,269.71 Bitcoin +27.40% +1.20% $118,976

What’s Driving ETH’s Rally?

Institutional interest in the $515 billion asset has skyrocketed in the last month. Net inflows into ETH spot exchange-traded funds reached over $21 billion in July, far exceeding those in BTC ETFs, according to SoSo Value.

Treasury narratives have also played a part, with big-ticket ETH purchases by BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR and Sharplink Gaming, Inc. SBET adding to the momentum.

Price Action: BitMine shares closed 14.68% higher at $58.98 during Tuesday’s regular trading.

Photo Courtesy: artjazz on Shutterstock.com

