August 11, 2025 11:12 PM 2 min read

Ethereum Flips Bitcoin In Year-To-Date Gains: What's Fueling The Second-Largest Crypto's Rise?

Follow

Ethereum ETH/USD flipped elder sibling Bitcoin BTC/USD in year-to-date gains Monday, as institutional interest fuels a sharp spike in the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

ETH On A Tear

As of this writing. Ethereum was up over 28.21% since the beginning of the year, surpassing Bitcoin's returns of 27.40%.

ETH has been on a tear over the last month, soaring as much as 44% and pushing to levels last seen in November 2021. BTC has barely moved in the same period.

Furthermore, ETH’s market share has risen to 13% for the first time in nearly eight months, while Bitcoin’s dominance has fallen.

CryptocurrencyYTD Gains 30-Day GainsPrice (Recorded at 10:00 p.m. ET)
Ethereum+28.21%+44%$4,269.71
Bitcoin+27.40%+1.20%$118,976

See Also: Samson Mow Says Ethereum A ‘Vehicle’ For People To Buy More Bitcoin: ‘No One Wants ETH In The Long Run’

What’s Driving ETH’s Rally?

Institutional interest in the $515 billion asset has skyrocketed in the last month. Net inflows into ETH spot exchange-traded funds reached over $21 billion in July, far exceeding those in BTC ETFs, according to SoSo Value.

Treasury narratives have also played a part, with big-ticket ETH purchases by BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR and Sharplink Gaming, Inc. SBET adding to the momentum.

Price Action: BitMine shares closed 14.68% higher at $58.98 during Tuesday’s regular trading.

As of this writing, the stock demonstrated a very high Momentum score. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to see how it stacks up against Strategy Inc. MSTR, the pioneer of cryptocurrency treasury play.

Photo Courtesy: artjazz on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

ETH Logo
ETHGrayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$39.833.99%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$118947.000.21%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4282.811.38%
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$60.0016.7%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$400.411.34%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$23.10-3.43%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved