Bitcoin Stalls Below $120,000 With 'Quite Ugly Daily Candle' As Ethereum Rises, XRP Flat

Cryptocurrencies are up on Monday, despite Bitcoin retracing a spike above $122,000 back to $120,000.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,751.65 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,297.69 Solana SOL/USD $178.21 XRP XRP/USD $3.20 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2311 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001321

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 5% and dropped 25.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses dipped 16.6% and grew 4.2%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 129,708 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $466.06 million.

The top gainers in the last 24 hours include Pump. Fun PUMP/USD , Lido DAO LDO/USD and Uniswap UNI/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa noted Bitcoin recently hit $122,000 but is now pulling back. He expects a possible bounce near $117,000, which coincides with a CME gap, though it's unclear if that will mark the local bottom.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted a bearish daily candle forming after Bitcoin grabbed liquidity near the range high resistance. He suggests a dip toward $116,800 may occur before the uptrend resumes.

Jelle sees Bitcoin gearing up for a move toward $130,000, citing a "power of three" setup in play.

Crypto Seth pointed out the Bitcoin CME gap is nearly filled, expressing a preference for it to close sooner rather than later.

