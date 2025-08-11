Bitcoin Stalls Below $120,000 With 'Quite Ugly Daily Candle' As Ethereum Rises, XRP Flat

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 0.7% to $3.98 trillion.
- One trader sees Bitcoin pushing to $130,000, another warns of a possible dip to $116,800.
Cryptocurrencies are up on Monday, despite Bitcoin retracing a spike above $122,000 back to $120,000.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$119,751.65
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,297.69
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$178.21
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.20
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2311
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001321
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 5% and dropped 25.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses dipped 16.6% and grew 4.2%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 129,708 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $466.06 million.
- The top gainers in the last 24 hours include Pump. Fun PUMP/USD, Lido DAO LDO/USD and Uniswap UNI/USD.
Notable Developments:
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa noted Bitcoin recently hit $122,000 but is now pulling back. He expects a possible bounce near $117,000, which coincides with a CME gap, though it's unclear if that will mark the local bottom.
Michael van de Poppe highlighted a bearish daily candle forming after Bitcoin grabbed liquidity near the range high resistance. He suggests a dip toward $116,800 may occur before the uptrend resumes.
Jelle sees Bitcoin gearing up for a move toward $130,000, citing a "power of three" setup in play.
Crypto Seth pointed out the Bitcoin CME gap is nearly filled, expressing a preference for it to close sooner rather than later.
Image: Shutterstock
