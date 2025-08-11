August 11, 2025 3:14 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Stalls Below $120,000 With 'Quite Ugly Daily Candle' As Ethereum Rises, XRP Flat

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrencies are up on Monday, despite Bitcoin retracing a spike above $122,000 back to $120,000.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$119,751.65
EthereumETH/USD$4,297.69
SolanaSOL/USD$178.21
XRPXRP/USD$3.20
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2311
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001321

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 5% and dropped 25.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses dipped 16.6% and grew 4.2%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 129,708 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $466.06 million. 
  • The top gainers in the last 24 hours include Pump. Fun PUMP/USD, Lido DAO LDO/USD and Uniswap UNI/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa noted Bitcoin recently hit $122,000 but is now pulling back. He expects a possible bounce near $117,000, which coincides with a CME gap, though it's unclear if that will mark the local bottom.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Michael van de Poppe highlighted a bearish daily candle forming after Bitcoin grabbed liquidity near the range high resistance. He suggests a dip toward $116,800 may occur before the uptrend resumes.

Jelle sees Bitcoin gearing up for a move toward $130,000, citing a "power of three" setup in play.

Crypto Seth pointed out the Bitcoin CME gap is nearly filled, expressing a preference for it to close sooner rather than later.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$119555.600.21%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2298-1.74%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4297.811.09%
LDO/USD Logo
$LDOLido DAO - United States dollar
$1.567.98%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000013-2.95%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$177.60-2.80%
UNI/USD Logo
$UNIUniswap - United States dollar
$11.343.65%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$3.190.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved