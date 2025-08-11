Ethereum Is Like A 'Decentralized App Store': Bernstein

Bernstein on Monday outlined a structured view on Ethereum's ETH/USD position in the blockchain ecosystem, framing it as a core network with expanding use cases that support its long-term investment appeal.

What Happened: The report notes that Ethereum's architecture, driven by its proof-of-stake model and scalability upgrades, has enabled it to support a broad array of applications beyond basic transactions.

According to Bernstein, Ethereum has evolved into "a global settlement layer for decentralized applications," encompassing sectors such as decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins, tokenization, gaming, and NFTs.

"Ethereum's role in the digital asset ecosystem is akin to a decentralized app store, with a vibrant developer community and consistent network effects," the report states.

The network's capacity to process transactions securely, while allowing developers to build on its base layer and rollups, is highlighted as a central feature of its appeal.

Bernstein points to Ethereum's shift to proof-of-stake in 2022 as a turning point, bringing lower energy consumption and the introduction of staking yields for token holders.

This has not only reduced the network's environmental footprint but also created what Bernstein calls "a new source of return" for investors.

Why It Matters: The report states that staking rewards, combined with Ethereum's deflationary tendencies through token burns, offer a dual mechanism that could enhance long-term value.

The firm also analyzes Ethereum's role in stablecoin issuance, noting that "over 60% of stablecoins by market cap are issued on Ethereum," underscoring its dominance in the space.

This positioning, Bernstein says, reinforces Ethereum's relevance for payments, cross-border transactions, and DeFi activity.

On the scalability front, Bernstein highlights the impact of rollups, layer-2 solutions that increase transaction throughput and reduce costs, describing them as a "critical driver" for Ethereum's continued growth.

The report emphasizes that successful adoption of these solutions will be key in expanding Ethereum's addressable market.

Bernstein's conclusion positions Ethereum as a foundational asset for investors seeking exposure to the broader digital economy.

The network's combination of scale, versatility, and economic incentives makes it, in the firm's view, a strategic holding for those committed to the blockchain sector.

