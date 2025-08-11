August 11, 2025 3:43 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Is Not The 'Scrappy Underdog' Anymore And You Can't Expect It To 10x Every 4 Years Forever, Says Analyst

Follow

Bitcoin's BTC/USD four-year growth cycle, historically used by traders to time market peaks and corrections, continues to follow a trend of diminishing returns.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Bitcoin Slows Since April 2024 Halving

The first halving cycle saw extreme appreciation, with the price exploding over 5000%, as shown below. The gains have progressively fallen in the subsequent cycles, with the apex cryptocurrency returning only 91% since the April 2024 halving. 

But is it rational to expect such volatility cycle after cycle?

CycleStart Price (Halving)End Price (Next Cycle/Peak)Total Gain (%)Nasdaq Composite Gains In A Similar Period
2012–2016$12.53$666.525219.39%65.68%



2016–2020$666.52$8,756.431213.75%85.45%

2020–2024$8,756.43$63,843.57629.105%66.25%
2024–Current$63,843.57$122,08091.2174%40.3612%

See Also: Peter Thiel Once Said Bitcoin Was ‘Systematically Underestimated’ For Years — Does This Still Hold True Today?

Bitcoin Has More Institutional Exposure

"Bitcoin’s not some scrappy underdog anymore, there's substantially more institutional exposure, heavier regulation overhead, more liquidity. You can't expect it to 10x every four years forever," Kevin He, co-founder of Bitlayer, said in a note to Benzinga.

Kevin added that the four-year halving narrative might be "showing its age" and worked when Bitcoin was mostly retail-driven and reflexive. 

Signs Of Maturity?

On similar lines, Himanshu Maradiya, Founder & Chairman, CIFDAQ Global, stressed that today's Bitcoin landscape is shaped by institutional participation and regulatory frameworks.

"This maturing trend suggests that while Bitcoin may no longer deliver the same exponential gains, it's becoming a more stable and globally integrated asset," Maradiya added.

It's worth noting that multinational bank Standard Chartered said in a recent report that the second half of 2025 will significantly deviate from previous halving cycle patterns.

It’s worth noting that despite the diminishing returns, Bitcoin’s gains in the ongoing cycle were significantly higher than those of the Nasdaq Composite stock index.

What To Expect Next

Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Ventures and author of the book “Bitcoin Supercycle,” predicted Bitcoin to rise roughly 3x from the April 2024 price to $193,000, plus or minus 20% for macroeconomic factors and sentiment.

“If we go any higher than $235,000, we have likely entered the Supercycle,” Terpin said.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $122,080, up 3.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.  Year-to-date, the coin has gained over 30%.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo Courtesy: 24K-Production on Shutterstock.com

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$121754.002.05%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$395.00-0.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved