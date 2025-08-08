Bitcoin Holds $116,000, Ethereum Breaches $4,000, XRP Flashes Golden Cross – What's Next?

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, driven by high institutional and retail interest, supported by optimistic regulatory developments.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $116,439.73 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,051.48 Solana SOL/USD $177.78 XRP XRP/USD $3.29 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2277 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001321

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transactions decreased by 2.4% and grew 15.7%, respectively, in a single day. Daily active addresses decreased by 1.7% and increased by 1.3%, respectively.

CoinGlass data shows 106,668 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $332.89 million.

The top gainers/losers in the past 24 hours include Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD , Pendle PENDLE/USD and Lido DAO LDO/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa says BTC has hit a natural pause at the range equilibrium, with choppy lower-timeframe action. The bias remains for a move into the $120,000 in the short term.

Crypto Chase noted BTC is at a crucial support — bulls need to hold it or risk a deviation with liquidity below. Heading into the weekend, the plan is to exercise patience, watching for either a drop toward approximately $110,000 or a breakout above roughly $120,000.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that the MVRV ratio has just flashed a golden cross for XRP, a signal that previously preceded rallies of 630% and 54%.

Crypto General sees the Ethereum surge as planned. While short-term positions are booked, the next plan will come after a close above $4,000.

