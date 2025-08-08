Bitcoin Holds $116,000, Ethereum Breaches $4,000, XRP Flashes Golden Cross – What's Next?

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 2% higher at $3.9 trillion.
- One trader sees golden cross flashing on XRP chart, while Bitcoin will reach $120,000 in short term.
- The next 100%+ earnings move could hit this month. See how to find it live on Wednesday →
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher, driven by high institutional and retail interest, supported by optimistic regulatory developments.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$116,439.73
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,051.48
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$177.78
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.29
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2277
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001321
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transactions decreased by 2.4% and grew 15.7%, respectively, in a single day. Daily active addresses decreased by 1.7% and increased by 1.3%, respectively.
- CoinGlass data shows 106,668 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $332.89 million.
- The top gainers/losers in the past 24 hours include Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD, Pendle PENDLE/USD and Lido DAO LDO/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Blockchain Meets The Stratosphere: World Mobile Launches High-Altitude Connectivity Aircraft With Protelindo
- Can A Crypto Quant Firm Scale Like A Hedge Fund? Algoz Thinks, So Here’s The Data
- Coinbase’s DEX Trading Rollout: Hidden Gem Tokens, Instant Listings, Zero Network Fees
- Stablecoins Under Fire In China, While US Enacts A Federal Stablecoin Law
- Block’s Bitcoin Holdings Surge Under New Accounting Rules—Now Worth Nearly A Billion Dollars
- Ripple Acquires Rail For $200 Million To Expand Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa says BTC has hit a natural pause at the range equilibrium, with choppy lower-timeframe action. The bias remains for a move into the $120,000 in the short term.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Crypto Chase noted BTC is at a crucial support — bulls need to hold it or risk a deviation with liquidity below. Heading into the weekend, the plan is to exercise patience, watching for either a drop toward approximately $110,000 or a breakout above roughly $120,000.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that the MVRV ratio has just flashed a golden cross for XRP, a signal that previously preceded rallies of 630% and 54%.
Crypto General sees the Ethereum surge as planned. While short-term positions are booked, the next plan will come after a close above $4,000.
Read Next:
Photo: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A On Shutterstock.com
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.