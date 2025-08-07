Eric Trump Teases American Bitcoin Stock Market Listing: 'Next Stop NASDAQ'

Eric Trump announced on Wednesday that American Bitcoin (ABTC) is set to make its debut on NASDAQ. This announcement was made via X, signaling a significant milestone for the Trump family-backed Bitcoin mining firm.
American Bitcoin’s NASDAQ Listing: A Game Changer?
The post stated, “American Bitcoin (ABTC): Next stop NASDAQ!” This move follows a series of strategic developments by American Bitcoin, including a substantial acquisition of Bitcoin BTC/USD worth $23 million.
The mining firm, supported by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., has been actively increasing its Bitcoin holdings, as reported in a recent SEC filing.
Earlier this year, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. GRYP announced a merger with American Bitcoin, a subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp. HUT. This merger is set to facilitate American Bitcoin’s public listing on NASDAQ under the ticker “ABTC.” The merger deal was structured as a stock-for-stock transaction, although the financial details remain undisclosed.
Shareholders Begin Voting on Merger
Gryphon Digital Mining said on Wednesday that shareholders had started voting ahead of a special meeting on August 27, 2025, to decide on a planned stock-for-stock merger with American Bitcoin Corp. The board urged investors to back all proposals. If approved and other conditions were met, the deal was set to close in early September, with the new company keeping the “American Bitcoin” name and run by American Bitcoin's leadership. Shareholders of record on July 25 had received voting details by mail and online, with Okapi Partners offering help. The companies also warned the deal could face risks or delays.
How This Merger Could Transform Crypto Investments
The upcoming NASDAQ listing of American Bitcoin marks a pivotal moment for the Trump-affiliated venture, potentially increasing its visibility and investor interest. The merger with Gryphon Digital Mining is expected to bolster American Bitcoin’s market presence and operational capabilities. This development aligns with the firm’s ongoing strategy of Bitcoin accumulation.
The Market’s New Bitcoin Player: What To Expect
Investors and market analysts are closely watching how this move will affect the broader cryptocurrency market and the stocks involved. The anticipation surrounding American Bitcoin’s NASDAQ debut reflects the growing interest in cryptocurrency ventures and their potential to reshape financial markets.
