Bitcoin Inches Toward $115,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Ground

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday despite an additional 25% tariff on India announced by President Trump.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$115,350.8
EthereumETH/USD$3,676.65
SolanaSOL/USD$168.60
XRPXRP/USD$2.99
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2057
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001236

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 11.8% and 19.1%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 8.3% and 1.3%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 106,013 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $210.07 million.   
  • The top losers in the 24 hours include Mantle MNT/USD, MemeCore (CRYPTO: M) and Story IP/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: PlanB highlighted that Bitcoin’s realized cost price is now $51,000, while the 2-year and 6-month realized prices stand at $88,000 and $104,000, respectively, all of which are trending upward.

With BTC trading at $115,000, it remains firmly above all realized price levels, signaling continued strength and no sign of weakness.

He reaffirmed that the bull market is intact and advancing.

CryptoCon pointed out that Bitcoin is still trading within healthy Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) support zones and has not yet touched local highs or cycle top zones during this run.

His takeaway: the uptrend is strong, and there’s still plenty of room for upside. "Just keep riding it," he says.

Rekt Capital turned attention to the critical $117,200 level, emphasizing that whether BTC reclaims it as support or faces rejection will shape the next move.

Given the cycle's pattern of downside deviations, he notes that a successful reclaim remains well within reach.

CJ advised traders to stay focused on key market metrics, particularly those that can signal trend shifts or momentum fades.

