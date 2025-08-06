Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue Ranging Ahead Of Decision On Sanctions Against Russia

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Wednesday, with markets awaiting President Trump’s decision on potential sanctions against Russia.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,909 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,585 Solana SOL/USD $163.29 XRP XRP/USD $2.95 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.20 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.0000121

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 11.8% and 19.1%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 8.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 136,367 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $342.09 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outtflows of $196.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $73.2 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto Caesar sees Bitcoin support is holding well currently and there could be some sideways price action here.

CrypNuevo highlights Bitcoin liquidation clusters forming around $116,800–$119,000, making that zone a likely target.

From a swing trading view, a move into that liquidity area is expected, potentially rebounding from $113,000 (1-day 50 EMA) or $110,000 (key structural support). A drop below that seems unlikely for now.

More Crypto Online noted Solana is still holding above the key Fibonacci level, but there’s no confirmed upside reversal yet. If it breaks below $158.58, it suggests a bearish scenario is playing out. Bulls need to defend this level for a potential bounce.

Trader Tardigrade observed that Dogecoin has reclaimed the 50 SMA and successfully retested it, signaling mid-term bullish momentum. If it continues to hold this level, another move to the bottom and a potential new high could follow.

Daan Crypto Trades highlights Ethereum will rally only within a time.

More Crypto Online sees XRP on a clear path to the upside following the yellow scenario, targeting the next Fibonacci levels at $3.84 and $4.33.

A break below the weekend low would invalidate this and trigger more bearish alternative scenarios.

