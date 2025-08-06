August 6, 2025 9:08 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue Ranging Ahead Of Decision On Sanctions Against Russia

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Wednesday, with markets awaiting President Trump’s decision on potential sanctions against Russia.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$113,909
EthereumETH/USD$3,585
SolanaSOL/USD$163.29
XRPXRP/USD$2.95
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.20
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.0000121

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 11.8% and 19.1%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 8.3% and 1.3%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 136,367 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $342.09 million.  
  • SoSoValue data shows net outtflows of $196.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $73.2 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto Caesar sees Bitcoin support is holding well currently and there could be some sideways price action here.

CrypNuevo highlights Bitcoin liquidation clusters forming around $116,800–$119,000, making that zone a likely target.

From a swing trading view, a move into that liquidity area is expected, potentially rebounding from $113,000 (1-day 50 EMA) or $110,000 (key structural support). A drop below that seems unlikely for now.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

More Crypto Online noted Solana is still holding above the key Fibonacci level, but there’s no confirmed upside reversal yet. If it breaks below $158.58, it suggests a bearish scenario is playing out. Bulls need to defend this level for a potential bounce.

Trader Tardigrade observed that Dogecoin has reclaimed the 50 SMA and successfully retested it, signaling mid-term bullish momentum. If it continues to hold this level, another move to the bottom and a potential new high could follow.

Daan Crypto Trades highlights Ethereum will rally only within a time.

More Crypto Online sees XRP on a clear path to the upside following the yellow scenario, targeting the next Fibonacci levels at $3.84 and $4.33.

A break below the weekend low would invalidate this and trigger more bearish alternative scenarios.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113845.80-0.23%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.20050.35%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3590.95-0.57%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000120.41%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$164.070.03%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.95-0.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved