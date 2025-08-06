DP World Tour, Nexo Introduce $50,000 Crypto Prize For Course Record At Nexo Championship

The DP World Tour and digital asset platform Nexo on Wednesday announced a new prize model that introduces a cryptocurrency-based award for players who break course records, starting with this week's Nexo Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The initiative, formally titled Course Record Presented by Nexo, includes a $10,000 prize that rolls over to future tournaments if unclaimed.

At the Nexo Championship, players will compete for an enhanced prize: an additional $50,000 worth of Nexo NEXO/USD Tokens awarded to any player who sets a course record that stands through the event.

This marks the Nexo Championship as the first DP World Tour event to offer a crypto-based performance reward.

If the course record is not broken during the tournament held at Trump International Golf Links from August 7–10, the $10,000 base prize will roll over and increase by $10,000 at each subsequent eligible event.

In 2024, ten course records were set across the tour, with six more already achieved in 2025—raising the stakes for the season's remainder.

The prize fund will continue until the season-ending DP World Tour Championship and then reset for the 2026 season.

Only single-course tournaments are eligible, and rounds affected by weather or preferred lies will be excluded.

Nexo Co-founder Antoni Trenchev said the initiative represents a first-of-its-kind recurring incentive structure in golf, highlighting the growing use of digital assets in professional sport.

The new prize builds on a broader multi-year partnership signed last month, making Nexo the Official Digital Wealth Platform of the DP World Tour.

The collaboration reflects the tour's strategy to expand its appeal and reward performance using non-traditional incentive mechanisms.

The Nexo Championship itself marks the first major event at the newly inaugurated Trump International course, following a launch event on July 29 attended by Nexo's founders and the Trump family.

Organizers expect the tournament to bring significant tourism and economic value to Aberdeen and the surrounding region, in a country where golf contributes over $400 million annually to local economies.

