Shiba Inu's Next Leader To Be Picked In A US-Style Elections, Says Shytoshi Kusama

Mysterious personality Shytoshi Kusama announced elections to appoint a new lead visionary for the decentralized Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem

Transfer Of Power

Kusama stated in a blog post that the elections are a “vital aspect” of achieving full decentralization for the blockchain project.

“No matter what stands as the future for Shib, we are happy to move forward with the process of finding tomorrow’s leaders. This will be an event like the transition of power in any state,” Kusama added.

See Also: Shiba Inu Celebrates Its 5th Birthday With Burn Rate Spiking To 5,800%

The Voting Process

The interim president, chosen by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization vote, will oversee and facilitate the transition. Kusama said that the president should be “ratified” within four months of Shibizenship, an equivalent of citizenship in the proposed “Shiba State.“

Three voting sessions will be held to find the interim President. In the first session, anyone can nominate themselves, and the top ten go to the debate round. The top three candidates will be shortlisted in the second round of voting, followed by a final vote one week after their debates. The process looked eerily similar to the presidential debates in U.S. elections.

Responsibility Of $7 Billion SHIB Token

The president will be responsible for the transfer of power, well-being, future vision and execution of the Shib Paper guidelines and vision.

“Most importantly, they are responsible for the community of millions and the financial responsibility of a $7 billion dollar token,” Kusama said. Upon the release of this document, the role of completing Ryoshi's vision will shift from the current leadership to the community.

Kusama To Fade Away?

Kusama has steered the Shiba Inu ecosystem since the abrupt exit of Ryoshi in 2022.

In July of last year, he stated that the project was nearing completion of founder Ryoshi’s vision of a completely decentralized system and that they, too, would “step away from the limelight” at some point.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001211, down 1.43% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Dennis Diatel on Shutterstock.com