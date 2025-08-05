Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Mirror Stocks Decline: Analyst Touts 'Buy The Dip' Tagline

Leading cryptocurrencies fell alongside stocks on Tuesday as investors priced in new tariffs and weaker-than-expected economic data.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-0.96%
|$113,860.84
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-2.95%
|$3,585.53
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-5.68%
|$0.1978
|XRP XRP/USD
|-5.01%
|$2.93
|Solana SOL/USD
|-3.91%
|$162.79
Sentiment Switches From Greed To Neutral
Bitcoin tumbled to $112,700 in the morning hours, but rallied overnight to the high $113,00s. Trading volume spiked nearly 13%, suggesting significant sell pressure.
Ethereum recorded a steeper decline, falling to an intraday low of $3,547.62, amid a 9.62% jump in volumes.
Bitcoin's dominance narrowed to 61.2% while Ethereum's market share rose to 11.7%.
XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, tumbled below $3, losing over 5% in the last 24 hours.
Nearly $358 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $268 million in bullish longs wiped out. .
Bitcoin's open interest dipped 0.31% in the last 24 hours, although the majority of Binance Futures traders were positioned long, according to the Long/Short ratio.
The market sentiment flipped from "Greed" to "Neutral," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
|Memecore (M)
|+28.52%
|$0.5738
|Mantle (MNT)
|+15.64%
|$0.823
|Litecoin (LTC)
|+9.08%
|$121.21
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.71 trillion, gaining 2.70% in the last 24 hours.
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured
Stocks edged lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 61.90 points, or 0.14%, to end at 44,111.74. The S&P 500 dipped 0.49%, finishing at 6,329.94, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 1.95% to settle at 21,053.58.
Trump said in a CNBC interview that a new semiconductor tariff plan could be announced next week, sending stocks like Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD lower.
Weak macroeconomic sentiment weighed on the market, following a worse-than-expected July jobs report.
Analyst Expects Deeper Correction
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez flagged $111,000 as a "critical support" for Bitcoin.
"If it breaks, the next key demand zone sits around $90,000, according to the Pricing Bands," Martinez added.
Michaël van de Poppe, another popular market commentator, said it''s "very likely" that Bitcoin would dip to a new low before a reversal.
"The trend remains to be downwards, which means that it’s buy the dip season," the analyst remarked.
Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat On Shutterstock.com
