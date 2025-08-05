Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Mirror Stocks Decline: Analyst Touts 'Buy The Dip' Tagline

Leading cryptocurrencies fell alongside stocks on Tuesday as investors priced in new tariffs and weaker-than-expected economic data.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.96% $113,860.84 Ethereum ETH/USD

-2.95% $3,585.53 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -5.68% $0.1978 XRP XRP/USD -5.01% $2.93 Solana SOL/USD -3.91% $162.79

Sentiment Switches From Greed To Neutral

Bitcoin tumbled to $112,700 in the morning hours, but rallied overnight to the high $113,00s. Trading volume spiked nearly 13%, suggesting significant sell pressure.

Ethereum recorded a steeper decline, falling to an intraday low of $3,547.62, amid a 9.62% jump in volumes.

Bitcoin's dominance narrowed to 61.2% while Ethereum's market share rose to 11.7%.

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, tumbled below $3, losing over 5% in the last 24 hours.

Nearly $358 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $268 million in bullish longs wiped out. .

Bitcoin's open interest dipped 0.31% in the last 24 hours, although the majority of Binance Futures traders were positioned long, according to the Long/Short ratio.

The market sentiment flipped from "Greed" to "Neutral," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET) Memecore (M) +28.52% $0.5738 Mantle (MNT)

+15.64% $0.823 Litecoin (LTC) +9.08% $121.21





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.71 trillion, gaining 2.70% in the last 24 hours.

Semiconductor Stocks Pressured

Stocks edged lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 61.90 points, or 0.14%, to end at 44,111.74. The S&P 500 dipped 0.49%, finishing at 6,329.94, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 1.95% to settle at 21,053.58.

Trump said in a CNBC interview that a new semiconductor tariff plan could be announced next week, sending stocks like Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD lower.

Weak macroeconomic sentiment weighed on the market, following a worse-than-expected July jobs report.

Analyst Expects Deeper Correction

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez flagged $111,000 as a "critical support" for Bitcoin.

"If it breaks, the next key demand zone sits around $90,000, according to the Pricing Bands," Martinez added.

Michaël van de Poppe, another popular market commentator, said it''s "very likely" that Bitcoin would dip to a new low before a reversal.

"The trend remains to be downwards, which means that it’s buy the dip season," the analyst remarked.

Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: