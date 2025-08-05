August 5, 2025 2:55 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Reverse As Market Dips On Weak Macro Data

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Tuesday, following a soft ISM Services print.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$113,476.72
EthereumETH/USD$3,588.77
SolanaSOL/USD$163.98
XRPXRP/USD$2.97
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1986
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001198

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 49.4% and 112.3%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 15.9% and decreased 1.6%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 124,361 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $326.58 million.   

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Mags describes Bitcoin's current price movement as a "slow grind up before a massive breakout," suggesting that this steady climb could precede a significant move higher.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Crypto General points to a weakening in Bitcoin dominance, noting that BTC has just swept buy-side liquidity—a signal that a potential drop may be next.

His strategy is to wait for Bitcoin to break its recent low before entering large, long positions on altcoins. He anticipates a major altseason once BTC dominance dips below 54%.

Crypto trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin was rejected at $115,400 on the lower timeframes but maintained that the broader trend remains bullish.

He called the price behavior typical of the summer months, even joking about shifting focus to chores while the market consolidates.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted BTC's failure to break a key resistance zone, prompting the current correction.

He says the trend still leans downward, viewing this as a buy-the-dip setup. Van de Poppe expects a new low to form, potentially sweeping out remaining liquidity before a stronger recovery begins.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113524.25-1.33%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.1986-5.63%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3582.41-3.72%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000012-4.23%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$163.68-3.46%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.97-3.32%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved