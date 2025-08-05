Ethereum Bear Sitting On $4.25 Million In Unrealized Profits, But Analysts Say The Next Move Is Up

Though one notorious whale trader continues to bet against Ethereum ETH/USD, broader sentiment among analysts remains bullish on the altcoin.

What Happened: One notorious Ethereum bear with the wallet ending 0xCB92 has once again shorted Ethereum, adding significantly to their already massive bearish bet.

Following a bounce above $3,700, the wallet sold 915 ETH and 1.49 million ARB, depositing $3.98 million in USDC to Hyperliquid to continue shorting the asset.

Originally, they held a 27,000 ETH short worth $99.27 million with a liquidation price of $3,852.4.

The wallet ramped up the position to 60,000 ETH, valued at $213.5 million, and is currently sitting on over $4.25 million in unrealized profits.

Despite this aggressive shorting, on-chain data from Glassnode shows Ethereum spot ETF inflows remain positive, even if slower than the July surge, and investor appetite hasn’t flipped to net outflows.

Also Read: Ethereum Reclaims $3,600: When Will The $4,000 Resistance Break?

What's Next: Several crypto analysts see Ethereum strength building behind the scenes, in contrast to 0xCB92's bearish stance.

Astronomer notes ETH making higher lows while sentiment remains low, a classic setup for a breakout. He continues to target $4,000+, expecting one more local low before a major leg up.

Ash Crypto points to Ethereum's consistent reclaim pattern since its April reversal. Each dip below key levels has been followed by strong upside moves, a trend he sees repeating.

Meanwhile, Pentoshi predicts Ethereum may consolidate within a wide range for a while.

He attributes slowing momentum to the ETH unstaking queue and supply overhang, noting that higher prices unlock more supply, which takes time to be absorbed by the market.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock