Here's When You'll Know If A Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally In Q4 Is Coming

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD could see a strong end to the year, according to fresh technical analysis by a prominent market observer.

What Happened: Pseudonymous analyst Virtual Bacon stated that a Q4 rally hinges on whether August's uncertainty clears by September.

He highlights Bitcoin dominance as a critical factor for altcoin strength, which could drop going into Q4.

Bacon warned that even a slight rise in Bitcoin dominance could hurt low-cap altcoins, while larger caps like ETH or Binance Coin BNB/USD remain resilient.

Bitcoin: Bull market support sits at $91,500. Bacon expects possible weakness in August, targeting the 20-week SMA near $103,000 — aligning with weekly candle closes from December 2024. "This is a buying opportunity, not a bearish signal," he added.

Bull market support sits at $91,500. Bacon expects possible weakness in August, targeting the 20-week SMA near $103,000 — aligning with weekly candle closes from December 2024. "This is a buying opportunity, not a bearish signal," he added. Ethereum: Support lies at the 50-week SMA near $2,700. The ETH/BTC pair is crucial — Ethereum must avoid underperforming BTC to preserve its uptrend. "We don't want Ethereum to drop faster than Bitcoin," the analyst noted.

Bacon prefers large-cap altcoins over speculative plays.

He specifically pointed to BNB as undervalued, citing regulatory clarity and strategic partnerships like Binance x World Liberty as long-term positives. "BNB is still massively undervalued compared to Bitcoin," he said.

He projects a 40–60% move in Bitcoin once consolidation resolves, targeting $140,000 to $150,000 by year-end.

Also Read: Ethereum Reclaims $3,600: When Will The $4,000 Resistance Break?

What’s Next: Bacon expects August market uncertainty to resolve by September as Trump’s tariff implementation and improved Fed rate cut odds create short-term volatility before a Q4 rally.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: