Bitcoin Stalls While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Continue To Climb

Cryptocurrency markets are trending up on Tuesday, with altcoins once again outperforming Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $114,753.95 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,671.18 Solana SOL/USD $170.81 XRP XRP/USD $3.07 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2075 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001234

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 49.4% and 112.3%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 15.9% and decreased 1.6%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 116,499 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $304.68 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $333.2 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $465 million.

Trader Notes: Glassnode data shows Bitcoin steadily building out a staircase-like structure between $109,000 and $116,000, as investors continue accumulating during dips. There's minimal selling activity from holders in the $118,000–$120,000 range, suggesting strong conviction to hold rather than exit.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez identifies $111,000 as a critical support level for Bitcoin. If BTC breaks below it, the next major demand zone sits around $90,000, based on Pricing Bands analysis.

Crypto trader Teddy Cleps says ETH is breaking out of its downtrend channel and has re-entered its main uptrend channel. While some short-term consolidation is expected near the lower boundary, ETH is now positioned to climb toward new highs once it regains the upper channel.

Crypto trader Jelle notes that Solana is quietly building strength, forming higher lows and flipping resistance into support. A move back above $200 could spark momentum, with a new all-time high possible this quarter.

Trader Tardigrade highlights that DOGE is forming a weekly ascending broadening wedge, a bullish structure with higher highs and higher lows. If the pattern completes and breaks out, the near-term target is $1.40, driven by accelerated momentum.

