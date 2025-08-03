Robert Kiyosaki: Donald Trump Just 'Fired the Marxist Fed' To Make America the Crypto Capital

Author Robert Kiyosaki has shared his perspective on the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve, considering the current advancements in cryptocurrency policy.

What Happened: Kiyosaki voiced his opinions on X, suggesting that President Donald Trump‘s commitment to transform the U.S. into the global hub for cryptocurrency could potentially result in the dissolution of the Federal Reserve.

However, no official measures have been implemented to either dismiss Fed Chairman Jerome Powell or disband the central bank.

The Federal Reserve Act permits removal only “for cause,” a criterion that does not encompass policy disputes and has never been challenged in court.

Nevertheless, the Trump administration has been actively working towards realizing its promise of making the U.S. the epicenter of cryptocurrency.

Kiyosaki has been a vocal critic of the weakening U.S. dollar and has repeatedly warned about an impending economic crash. He recommends investing in Bitcoin, gold, and silver as a means to safeguard wealth outside of conventional systems.

His predictions come at a time when the world is witnessing a significant shift towards digital currencies. His views highlight the potential impact of this shift on traditional financial institutions like the Federal Reserve.

While the future of the Federal Reserve remains uncertain, Kiyosaki’s comments underscore the growing influence of cryptocurrencies and their potential to reshape the global financial landscape.

Image: Shutterstock/hamdi bendali