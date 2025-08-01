Crypto Founders, Take Note: These SEC Roundtables Could Decide The Rules That Govern You

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force is expanding its outreach nationwide through a newly announced series of roundtables scheduled across key U.S. cities.

The initiative, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, aims to foster direct communication between the SEC and small, early-stage crypto projects often excluded from formal policymaking.

Announced on Friday, the "Crypto Task Force on the Road" tour will begin Aug. 4 in Berkeley, California, and conclude Dec. 5 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Other stops include Boston, Dallas, Chicago, New York City, Irvine, Cleveland, and Scottsdale.

"We want to hear from people who were not able to travel for the roundtables that took place this past spring in Washington, D.C.," said Commissioner Peirce. "The Crypto Task Force is acutely aware that any regulatory framework will have far-reaching effects, and we want to ensure that our outreach is as comprehensive as possible."

The roundtables are open to crypto projects with 10 or fewer employees and that are less than two years old.

Interested parties can submit a request to join by emailing crypto@sec.gov with the subject line "Crypto on the Road" and must include a brief description of their project and team.

In line with its commitment to transparency, the Crypto Task Force will publish a list of participating projects following the tour.

The Crypto Task Force was established by the SEC in 2024 as an internal unit tasked with improving communication with digital asset stakeholders and supporting regulatory clarity in the fast-evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.

It operates under the leadership of Commissioner Hester Peirce, known for her longstanding advocacy for constructive crypto regulation and market innovation.

The task force serves as a dedicated interface between the SEC and the crypto industry, providing feedback to the Commission and contributing to internal policy recommendations.

It focuses particularly on emerging use cases, token classification issues, market infrastructure, and compliance challenges faced by startups.

