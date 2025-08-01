Ethereum, XRP Soared In July, But This Little-Known Crypto Beat Them All With Triple-Digit Gains

The cryptocurrency market roared back into momentum in July, driven by the passage of key bills in the U.S. Congress.

What happened: The total market capitalization rose 62% to $3.78 trillion over the last month, adding nearly $1.45 trillion to investors' wealth.

Market barometer Bitcoin experienced a record-breaking rally, reaching an all-time high of $123,000. Ethereum, which was a laggard for most of 2025, staged an impressive recovery and nearly broke $4,000.

Significant capital was also rotated in altcoins, with XRP, Cardano and Solana recording double-digit gains in the month.

Meme heavyweights Dogecoin and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD climbed 30% and 9.72%, respectively.

However, under-the-radar coins such as Conflux, Ethena, and the non-fungible token-based Pudgy Penguins were the biggest winners of July, with their holders racking up triple-digit gains in the month.

Cryptocurrency 30-Day Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 1:30 a.m. ET) Conflux CFX/USD +190.27% $0.2138 Ethena ENA/USD +126.89% $0.5846 Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) +117.35% $0.03394 Large-Cap Cryptos Ethereum ETH/USD +51.57% $3,692.50 XRP XRP/USD +38.72% $3.01 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +30.00% $0.2064 Bitcoin BTC/USD +9.00% $115,914.48

The passage of the GENIUS Act, also known as the stablecoin bill, and the progress on the CLARITY Act, aka the cryptocurrency market structure bill, fueled the rally, sparking investor optimism by promising to deliver a long-awaited, clear regulatory framework for digital assets.

Furthermore, a White House advisory group formed under President Donald Trump released a cryptocurrency blueprint, urging federal agencies to clarify rules governing digital assets and accelerate the rollout of innovative cryptocurrency products.

