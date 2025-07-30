FIS, Circle Team Up To Enable Stablecoin Transactions For Financial Institutions

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. FIS has teamed up with Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL to facilitate the use of stablecoins by financial institutions.

What Happened: The partnership between FIS and Circle will allow U.S. financial institutions to conduct transactions using the USDC stablecoin. This initiative follows the approval of the GENIUS Act by the Senate, which aims to regulate the stablecoin industry, reported The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The collaboration is part of FIS’s broader strategy to support digital assets and currencies. Through this partnership, FIS and Circle will enable U.S. financial institutions to offer their clients the option to make domestic and cross-border stablecoin payments in USDC, a fully-reserved payment stablecoin that is redeemable 1:1 in U.S. dollars.

FIS earlier introduced the Money Movement Hub, which integrates with Circle, making USDC payment functionally available to a wide range of institutions. The hub allows financial institutions to connect to multiple payment networks in one place

Why It Matters: The move by FIS and Circle Internet Group comes at a time when the stablecoin industry is undergoing significant regulatory changes.

The GENIUS Act, which was passed in June, is one such example of the increasing scrutiny on stablecoins. This act is the first major federal regulation specifically targeting stablecoins, a critical segment of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

In June, Bernstein initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group with an Outperform rating, citing the company’s growing leadership in the stablecoin sector. This partnership with FIS further solidifies Circle’s position in the market.

Additionally, the GENIUS Act is expected to have a significant impact on the stablecoin market. President Donald Trump signed the act into law on July 18, 2025, representing the first major federal regulation specifically targeting stablecoins.

Circle, the issuer behind USDC, has been a standout in the stock market this year. Citi’s endorsement of the company further suggests that its upward trajectory is far from over.

Price Action: Circle shares fell 2.01% on Tuesday, closing at $181.64, but recovered slightly with a 0.96% gain in premarket trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

