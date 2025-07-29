Decentralized Cybersecurity Meets Crypto: What To Expect From Naoris Protocol's Token Launch

Naoris Protocol will conduct its Token Generation Event (TGE) for $NAORIS on July 31, the company announced Tuesday.

The launch marks a major step in the deployment of Naoris' decentralized cybersecurity and blockchain infrastructure, designed to address both quantum and traditional threats across Web2 and Web3 systems.

At launch, the initial circulating supply of $NAORIS will be 599.26 million tokens, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $500 million.

The token will be available for spot trading immediately after the TGE.

The $NAORIS token functions as the core utility asset of Naoris Protocol, enabling decentralized security services, governance, and economic incentives within the network.

It supports the protocol's architecture by powering autonomous trust validation mechanisms across devices and blockchains, forming what Naoris describes as a Sub-Zero Layer beneath traditional Layer 0–2 blockchain infrastructure.

Naoris Protocol recently closed a $3 million strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, with backing from Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital.

Also Read: Ethereum Treasuries Could Soon Own 10% Of All ETH: Standard Chartered

The protocol's system is designed to integrate with existing EVM-compatible chains without requiring network changes, and it claims alignment with post-quantum standards set by NIST, NATO and ETSI.

The network’s key features include quantum-secure transaction validation, device-to-device trust proofs, and decentralized cybersecurity for traditional infrastructure.

Since launching its testnet in January, Naoris has processed 98 million post-quantum transactions, onboarded more than 3.3 million wallets and mitigated 463 million cyber threats, according to data shared by the company.

CEO and founder David Carvalho emphasized that post-quantum resilience must be embedded into infrastructure directly, not added retroactively.

He framed the TGE as a step toward delivering long-term cyber-resilient systems.

The Naoris team includes high-profile advisors such as David Holtzman (former CTO, IBM), Ahmed Réda Chami (Ambassador of Morocco to the EU), Mick Mulvaney (former U.S. White House Chief of Staff) and Inge Kampenes (retired Norwegian Major General).

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

• Kuvi.ai Raises $700,000 Seed Round To Launch Private Beta Of Agentic Finance Operating System

Photo: Shutterstock