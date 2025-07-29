Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Remain Muted As Dogecoin Drops Ahead Of FOMC Meeting

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization dips 1.2% to $3.85 trillion.
- Traders eye the FOMC meeting as a key catalyst, with some forecasting pullbacks en route to $180K–$200K Bitcoin.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways one day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$117,766.69
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,772.28
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$181.58
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.14
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$181.58
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001313
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction and daily active addresses increased by 39.4% and 62.7%, respectively. Exchanges netflows narrowed by 362.8%.
- Coinglass data shows 165,599 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $448.33 million.
Notable Developments:
- Another Ethereum Treasury Play: 180 Life Sciences Raises $425 Million To Buy ETH
- Kuvi.ai Raises $700,000 Seed Round To Launch Private Beta Of Agentic Finance Operating System
- Ethereum Treasuries Could Soon Own 10% Of All ETH: Standard Chartered
- Chinese Bitcoin Mining Tech Producer Bitmain Is Betting Big On America—But Why?
- Take Note XRP Traders: This Leveraged ETF Is ‘Designed To Be Traded Each Day’
- Trump’s Bitcoin Reserve Just ‘Legitimized It’—Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says G20 Nations Now Rushing To Build Their Own BTC Stockpiles
Trader Notes: Bitcoin Therapist outlined two key scenarios for Bitcoin:
- Gradual Climb: Bitcoin slowly trends higher with small pullbacks, ultimately reaching $180,000–$200,000.
- Violent Repricing: A sudden breakout as 18 months of paper BTC accumulation resolves, sending prices soaring to $350,000–$400,000.
Roman, however, urged caution.
He noted that while Bitcoin often consolidates before continuing upward, current weekly timeframe signals tell a different story. A pullback as the more likely near-term outcome, bearish divergences and overly bullish sentiment
Kevin echoed that caution, emphasizing this is a pivotal macro week with the FOMC and key economic data on deck.
He warned that Total2, the altcoin market cap, is at significant resistance and Bitcoin is pressing against the $120,000–$123,000 resistance while remaining below the weekly RSI downtrend.
Crypto Lord added that Bitcoin's tight consolidation just beneath all-time high after a powerful impulse suggests the top may be close. He advises traders to stay sharp, as upside could be limited before a possible reversal or major correction.
Image: Shutterstock
