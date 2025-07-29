Kuvi.ai Raises $700,000 Seed Round To Launch Private Beta Of Agentic Finance Operating System

Kuvi.ai has raised $700,000 in seed funding to support the private beta launch of its Agentic Finance Operating System, a text-based crypto interface designed to simplify digital asset transactions.

The round was led by Moon Pursuit Capital, with participation from Michael Terpin of Transform Ventures and Dennis Liu, also known as VirtualBacon.

The company's valuation has doubled from $15 million to $30 million following the completion of the seed raise and the opening of an oversubscribed strategic round.

Kuvi.ai's core product, the Agentic Finance OS (AF-OS), enables users to execute complex onchain actions such as token swaps, portfolio rebalancing, and conditional automations through simple natural language prompts.

Unlike conventional robo-advisors or DeFi dashboards, the platform interprets intent and executes across blockchain protocols using what it calls a “modular agentic framework.”

The seed round follows Kuvi's earlier pre-seed raise, which closed in four days.

With its private beta now live, Kuvi.ai is onboarding early users from its community, investors, and selected OTC desks.

The beta introduces "Executables," automated actions based on cross-chain conditions and real-time market data.

Early integrations include Solana SOL/USD-native platforms Raydium RAY/USD and Jupiter JUP/USD, with Ethereum and Bitcoin integrations expected next.

CEO and co-founder Dylan Dewdney said Kuvi is building the coordination layer for agentic value transfer, offering an alternative to centralized exchanges and fragmented DeFi tools.

CTO Jay Nasr described the product as a rethink of how users interact with financial systems.

The company is targeting a token generation event (TGE) for late summer or early fall of 2025.

