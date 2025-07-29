July 29, 2025 5:55 AM 2 min read

Trump's Bitcoin Reserve Just 'Legitimized It'—Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says G20 Nations Now Rushing To Build Their Own BTC Stockpiles

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN CEO Brian Armstrong said other G20 nations are now examining Bitcoin BTC/USD reserves following President Donald Trump‘s establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve through executive order.

What Happened: “Now that the U.S. is doing this I think like the rest of the G20 countries and central banks are all starting to look at this. It just kind of instantly legitimized it,” Armstrong said Monday on the Shawn Ryan Show. The CEO noted that Trump’s move represents a dramatic shift from government skepticism just five years ago.

Trump signed an executive order in March creating the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, funded entirely through existing government Bitcoin holdings obtained via criminal and civil asset forfeiture proceedings. White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed the reserve contains approximately 200,000 Bitcoin worth roughly $17 billion, requiring no taxpayer funding.

The reserve operates similarly to existing U.S. strategic stockpiles of gold, oil, palladium and rare minerals. Armstrong emphasized this historical context, calling it “a huge moment” that legitimizes Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

Trump has positioned himself as “the first crypto president,” declaring America must lead in financial technology to maintain global power. The executive order also established a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile for other cryptocurrencies obtained through government proceedings.

Why It Matters: The G20 comprises 19 countries plus the European Union and the African Union, representing the world’s major economies, including China, Japan, Germany, and the UK. Armstrong’s comments suggest broader institutional adoption may follow US leadership.

Corporate Bitcoin adoption continues to expand. MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR leads with 607,770 Bitcoin, while Tesla Inc. TSLA holds 11,509 Bitcoin according to Bitcoin Treasuries data. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT ranks sixth with 18,430 Bitcoin.

Bitcoin traded around $118,895 as of Tuesday morning, up 0.03% as institutional accumulation patterns shift and markets await Federal Reserve policy decisions this week.

