Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide After Trump Trade Deal Strengthens Dollar

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Monday as the dollar strengthens off the back of the US-EU trade deal.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,108.50 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,797.82 Solana SOL/USD $186.08 XRP XRP/USD $3.15 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2302 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001351

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction and daily active addresses decreased by 0.6% and 4.1%, respectively. Exchanges netflows increased by 224.4%.

Coinglass data shows 129,457 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $383.28 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Titan of Crypto highlighted that Bollinger Bands are squeezing, signaling a period of compressed volatility that often precedes a major price move. "Low volatility = Big move incoming," he said

CryptoCon pointed out that the Bitcoin Golden Ratio Multiplier's cycle top has now climbed to $181,000, reflecting an upward-trending peak projection for this market cycle.

Crypto Seth emphasized that Bitcoin remains firmly in a bull market, noting it has retested the lower band 11 times this cycle. This is a necessary pain point for long-term upside as there can be no reward without being willing to ride out the downside.

Trader Mayne added that Bitcoin longs appear strong, and the recent wick into the daily Fair Value Gap (FVG) may act as solid support. He believes this pullback could be the last good entry before the next major leg up.

