Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide After Trump Trade Deal Strengthens Dollar

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization slips 1.7% to $3.87 trillion.
- Analysts see signs of compression and predict major breakout moves ahead, with Bitcoin’s cycle top potentially at $181,000.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Monday as the dollar strengthens off the back of the US-EU trade deal.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$118,108.50
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,797.82
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$186.08
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.15
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2302
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001351
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction and daily active addresses decreased by 0.6% and 4.1%, respectively. Exchanges netflows increased by 224.4%.
- Coinglass data shows 129,457 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $383.28 million.
Notable Developments:
- PayPal Rolls Out New Crypto Feature: Here’s Why You Should Care
- Interactive Brokers Reportedly Looking Into Stablecoin Issuance
- Strategy Announces No New Bitcoin Purchases—But Here’s Who Bought 755 BTC
- Ray Dalio Says 15% In Bitcoin Or Gold May Be Essential As Fiat Currencies Face Devaluation Risks
- Meme Coins Reflect Crypto Market Maturation, Says Drift Protocol’s Cindy Leow
- Ethereum-Native Treasuries Tipped To Rival Wall Street, But Face Major Risks: Bernstein
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Titan of Crypto highlighted that Bollinger Bands are squeezing, signaling a period of compressed volatility that often precedes a major price move. "Low volatility = Big move incoming," he said
CryptoCon pointed out that the Bitcoin Golden Ratio Multiplier's cycle top has now climbed to $181,000, reflecting an upward-trending peak projection for this market cycle.
Crypto Seth emphasized that Bitcoin remains firmly in a bull market, noting it has retested the lower band 11 times this cycle. This is a necessary pain point for long-term upside as there can be no reward without being willing to ride out the downside.
Trader Mayne added that Bitcoin longs appear strong, and the recent wick into the daily Fair Value Gap (FVG) may act as solid support. He believes this pullback could be the last good entry before the next major leg up.
