Ethereum Sees Surging Institutional Flows: Is ETH Going To $4,000?

Ethereum ETH/USD is showing momentum as corporate buyers ramp up their holdings, making traders increasingly confident that ETH is headed toward $4,100.

What Happened: Lookonchain data shows SharpLink Gaming adding 77,210 ETH, worth $295 million, to its reserves, boosting its total holdings to 438,017 ETH, now valued at $1.69 billion.

BTCS increased its position by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total stash to 70,028 ETH, worth approximately $270 million.

At the same time, a wallet likely associated with HashKey Capital reportedly moved 12,000 ETH (~$47.18M million) to exchange OKX, indicating a possible shift in short-term positioning

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Ethereum ETH/USD $3,808.60 $459.5 billion +0.7% Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,192.84 $2.35 trillion +0.2% XRP XRP/USD $3.16 $187.4 billion -11.5%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader DegenHardy estimates a move above $4,000 would trigger over $700 million in short liquidations, potentially igniting a rapid squeeze.

Byzantine General explains a minor pullback to ~$3,500 could play out before further upside, but says no major downside is expected.

Trader cyclop noted that ETH's resistance to deeper pullbacks signals sustained buying pressure.

With this level of bid support, Ethereum is "positioned for a parabolic breakout" toward the $4,100–$4,800 range.

Statistics: CoinShares data shows Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows, its second-largest week ever, with year-to-date flows of $7.8 billion surpassing 2024 totals.

IntoTheBlock data shows Ethereum large transaction volume increasing by 51.9%, while daily active addresses dropped 3.3% in a single day.

Transactions greater than $100,000 jumped from 5,171 to 7,287. Exchanges netflows declined by 631.4%.

Coinglass data shows open interest spiked 4.8% to $59.5 billion, its all-time highest level. Derivatives trading volume expanded by 57.8%.

Community News: PayPal announced it will expand "Pay with Crypto" to small U.S. businesses, allowing customers to use over 100 cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana.

Payments can be converted into stablecoins or fiat, with wallet integrations for Coinbase, Kraken, and MetaMask, further boosting Ethereum's utility and visibility.

