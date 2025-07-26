July 26, 2025 4:46 PM 1 min read

Scams, Lost Keys, and Forgotten Wallets: The Bitcoin Whisperer Who Brings Crypto Back

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Zinger Key Points

As the value of Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies continues to rise, forgotten wallet passwords are becoming a significant problem for crypto owners.

Professional Crypto Recovery, a business that assists clients in retrieving their abandoned wallets, is seeing a surge in demand.

Julia Burlingham, the founder of Professional Crypto Recovery, started her business five years ago to help clients recover lost access to their crypto wallets.

Her services are now in high demand as the value of cryptocurrencies continues to rise. Burlingham’s clients range from original Bitcoin investors to recent account holders who have lost access to their wallets.

With the help of high-powered supercomputers, Burlingham runs password recovery tools that can test millions of combinations. She also helps victims of crypto scams, which have become increasingly common, with over $2 billion stolen from cryptocurrency services in 2025 alone.

Also Read: Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 14 Years, Moves $469.8 Million Worth of BTC

Despite the advanced technology, the recovery process can be lengthy and energy-intensive. In some cases, the lost crypto cannot be recovered. It’s estimated that between two and four million bitcoins are permanently lost.

The rise in forgotten crypto passwords and the subsequent demand for recovery services like Burlingham’s highlight the challenges associated with managing digital assets. The issue is further compounded by the increasing number of crypto scams, leading to significant losses for investors.

Burlingham’s advice to crypto owners is to make multiple copies of their seed phrase and store them in secure physical locations, such as a locked safe or bank vault.

She also warns against storing passkeys on Google Drive or password managers due to their vulnerability to hacking.

Image: Shutterstock/CKA

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

