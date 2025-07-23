Ethereum Stalls, But Inexpensive Similar Sounding Plays Like ETC And ENS Are Spiking

Ethereum may have been muffled, but inexpensive alternatives to the second-largest cryptocurrency attracted investors' interest on Tuesday.

What happened: Ethereum Name Service rallied over 7% to become the cryptocurrency market's fourth-largest gainer over the last 24 hours. The coin's trading volume soared 85% to $420 million, indicating significant buying pressure.

Similarly, Ethereum Classic rose over 2% from the previous day, adding to its ongoing boom, which has returned more than 25% to holders over the last month.

On the other hand, ETH barely moved in the last 24 hours, as its heated rally cooled off.

Top Gainer (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:55 p.m. ET) Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD +7.27% $29.07 Ethereum Classic ETC/USD +2.76% $24.10 Ethereum ETH/USD +0.27% $3,728.81

See Also: ‘I’d Rather Have An iPhone Than A Landline’, Says Ether Machine CEO About Why He Doesn’t Own Bitcoin

Why It Matters: When compared to ETH, ENS and ETC have far lower market capitalizations, at $1.08 billion and $330 million, respectively, as well as lower per-unit costs, making them potentially cheaper alternatives to the $450 billion asset.

Ethereum Classic was created as a hard fork of the original Ethereum chain in 2016 due to disagreements within the community after a hack. The new chain inherited the name Ethereum, while the original one functions as Ethereum Classic.

ENS is a token associated with Ethereum Name Service, a decentralized naming system that converts complex, machine-readable names to ones easily understandable by humans.

"The deficit spending crisis is much worse than you think," The Kobeissi Letter said. "Position accordingly, or you will be left behind."

Photo Courtesy: VPLAB On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: