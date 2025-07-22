SOL Surges Above $200 — Watch These 3 Solana Meme Coins, Trader Says

Solana SOL/USD continues to perform well against Bitcoin BTC/USD, with market commentators predicting the trend could accelerate in the near term.

What Happened: In a detailed X post, pseudonymous trader Unipcs said that Solana's momentum could spill over into Solana-based meme coins, with several names set for significant upside.

He outlined his highest-conviction meme coin plays in the Solana ecosystem which can capitalize on SOL continued dominance and meme coin sector momentum.

Bonk BONK/USD : Solana's flagship meme coin with a devoted community and consistent buy/burn mechanisms via BonkFun. Unipcs sees it as the strongest Solana-native meme asset with breakout potential.

: Solana's flagship meme coin with a devoted community and consistent buy/burn mechanisms via BonkFun. Unipcs sees it as the strongest Solana-native meme asset with breakout potential. Useless Coin USELESS/USD : A newly launched, high-risk/high-reward coin seen as a leveraged proxy for the meme sector. With just a $300 million market cap, Unipcs says it could scale to billions in a meme coin market that exceeds $88 billion.

: A newly launched, high-risk/high-reward coin seen as a leveraged proxy for the meme sector. With just a $300 million market cap, Unipcs says it could scale to billions in a meme coin market that exceeds $88 billion. Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD : A widely recognized meme token with potential for mainstream appeal. Some analysts, including Unipcs, see a more than $10 billion valuation as realistic this cycle.

Other ecosystem tokens to watch include Peanut The Squirrel PNUT/USD and Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD, which may benefit from Solana's rising network activity.

Why It Matters: Solana meme coin valuation surged 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $15.9 billion.

DefiLlama data shows total value locked (TVL) has surged to $10.5 billion, the highest since mid-January, with a 5% rise in the last 24 hours.

Coinglass data shows Solana's open interest hit an all-time high of $11.8B, jumping 8.7% in a single day. Derivatives volume spiked by 64.7%.

As Solana continues to dominate altcoin momentum, meme coins in its orbit are increasingly seen as high-beta bets on SOL's continued rally.

Crypto trader Shelby sees Solana targeting $218.69 by late August.

Pentoshi says SOL must break from the current support/resistance flip to trigger a massive move.

Ted Pillows who correctly predicted Solana greater than $200 in Q3, now expects it to cross $250.

Image: Shutterstock