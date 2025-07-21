Trump Just Hit Back At Musk—With A Bitcoin Uppercut

In the latest twist to the ongoing Elon Musk–Donald Trump soap opera—equal parts politics, ego, and passive-aggressive social media jabs—Trump may have just landed a financial haymaker.

When Billionaires Don't Tweet—They Buy Bitcoin

Not with a tweet, not with a golf swing, but with a digital war chest. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT, the parent of Truth Social, now holds an estimated $2 billion in Bitcoin BTC/USD and related crypto assets, vaulting past Tesla Inc's TSLA more modest $1.35 billion stash (at current BTC prices).

For anyone keeping score, yes—that's Trump, out-bitcoining Elon.

On paper, this is merely a corporate balance sheet update. But in billionaire reality TV terms, it's pure gold (or perhaps digital gold, if you will). After years of public jabs, broken bromance vibes, and Truth Social vs. X brawls, Trump's crypto flex may just be his latest form of shade.

He didn't need a rocket, a robotaxi, or a humanoid AI—just good old bitcoin to steal the spotlight from Musk's electric empire.

From Memes To Moonshots—Now It's Personal

The rivalry between Trump and Musk has never needed much oxygen. Musk once claimed Trump was "too old" to be president. Trump fired back, calling Elon a "bull artist" and declaring that Musk would be "worthless without government subsidies." And while their battle over social platforms fizzled into chaotic app-store spats, this crypto showdown feels like the beginning of Season 3 of Billionaire Feud: Ledger Edition.

Of course, Trump didn't literally say he holds more bitcoin than Musk — that's not his style. But the message between the blockchain lines is hard to miss.

Tesla has scaled back its crypto holdings since 2021, while Trump Media—buoyed by retail enthusiasm, memes, and a growing MAGA-themed digital ecosystem—appears to be leaning further in. Whether it's a strategic bet, a hedge, or simply a bold branding move is up for debate.

The Numbers Behind The Flex

According to Trump Media's latest disclosure, the company now holds approximately $2 billion in bitcoin and related securities, representing two-thirds of its $3 billion in liquid assets. It has also allocated $300 million to options tied to bitcoin-linked assets, signaling plans to continue accumulating BTC over time.

Meanwhile, Tesla holds 11,509 BTC, worth around $1.35 billion at the current exchange rate of $117,608 per bitcoin. The electric carmaker once led the corporate bitcoin race but has since pulled back, leaving room for Trump's MAGA-fueled media empire to claim crypto dominance—for now.

What happens next? Possibly a tweet, a retort, maybe a Mars coin. But one thing's clear: when Trump hits back, he occasionally does it in Satoshis.

