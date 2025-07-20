The Trumps, Bitcoin Bull Run And Stablecoin Bill: This Week In Crypto

The past week was a whirlwind of cryptocurrency news, with the Trump family and their associates making headlines. From Senator Elizabeth Warren’s scathing comments on a potential quid pro quo involving the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures to President Donald Trump’s public endorsement of the GENIUS Act, the week was filled with significant developments.

Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Warren Questions Trump Family’s Crypto Interests

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns about a potential quid pro quo involving the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures and Binance’s convicted ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao. Warren referred to a report that claimed Binance covertly assisted a Trump-backed cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, in developing the USD1 stablecoin.

Trump’s ‘Happy Crypto Week’

President Donald Trump took to social media to call on all Republicans to support the GENIUS Act, a comprehensive crypto bill aimed at positioning the United States as the global leader in digital assets. Trump’s endorsement came during what is now being referred to as “Crypto Week.”

Thumzup Media’s $250M Crypto Investment

Thumzup Media Corporation, a digital adtech company backed by Donald Trump Jr., received board approval to invest up to $250 million in cryptocurrencies. The authorization allows Thumzup to hold a diversified portfolio of digital assets.

Trump Secures Support For Stablecoin Bill

President Donald Trump announced that he had secured the commitment of House Republicans to vote in favor of the GENIUS Act, also known as the stablecoin bill. The announcement came after procedural failures had earlier halted the bill’s progress.

Bitcoin Bull Run Predicted

Bitcoin advocate Udi Wertheimer suggested that Bitcoin is entering an explosive bull run, similar to Dogecoin’s surge in 2020–2021. Wertheimer argued that Bitcoin’s surge is not just about price, as legacy crypto holders are being replaced by institutions, ETFs, and treasuries.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock