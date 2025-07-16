Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Bounce Back As Bulls Take Control Again?

- The global crypto market cap jumps 2.6%, hitting $3.8 trillion.
- Trader says Bitcoin bulls are back, and a break above $120,000 could open the door to new all-time highs.
- Get daily-updated rankings across momentum, growth, value, trends, and quality to spot the strongest stocks in any market.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday after President Trump dismissed rumors that he may remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his post.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$119,599.03
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,341.05
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$173.41
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.05
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2082
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001433
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 5.8% and daily active addresses falling by 8%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 16,402 to 12,730 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 3,017.9%.
- Coinglass data reports 105,927 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $366.21 million.
- The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Bonk BONK/USD, Floki FLOKI/USD and SPX6900 SPX/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Donald Trump To Fire Jerome Powell? Polymarket Traders Say ‘No, But…’
- Did He Learn Nothing? Trader Who Lost $100M Returns With High-Leverage Bets On Bitcoin
- $600M In 1 Day: Why Are Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Suddenly So Bullish?
- Inside Trump’s Oval Office Crypto Push: Why Did 11 Republicans Suddenly Change Their Vote?
- Jane Fraser Says Citigroup Exploring Launch Of Citi Stablecoin — CEO Says Dollar Pegged Cryptos ‘Next Evolution’ Of Payments
- $100M In PAC Funding, But Still No Crypto Laws — What Coinbase Wants Washington To Know
Trader Notes: Crypto trader XO reflects on Bitcoin’s evolving market behavior, pointing out a noticeable shift from the sharp, aggressive breakouts of past cycles to a more measured and steady price action in the current one.
He attributes this to rising institutional and commercial participation, comparing it to how traditional indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gradually grind higher after breaching all-time highs.
While Bitcoin remains a high-beta asset, its growing market cap and adoption may be steering it toward more mature, cycle-driven dynamics.
Crypto trader Jelle highlights Bitcoin's strong recovery on the 1-hour chart, signaling a return of bullish momentum. He notes that a break above $120,000 could act as a trigger for a fresh all-time high breakout.
Stockmoney Lizards adds that although it's not a full-blown altseason yet, Bitcoin dominance is likely to persist for a few more months.
However, this doesn't rule out altcoin rallies, many could still rise alongside BTC. He advises to enjoy the ride, even if Bitcoin is leading the charge.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.