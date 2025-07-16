Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Bounce Back As Bulls Take Control Again?

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday after President Trump dismissed rumors that he may remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from his post.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,599.03 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,341.05 Solana SOL/USD $173.41 XRP XRP/USD $3.05 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2082 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001433

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 5.8% and daily active addresses falling by 8%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 16,402 to 12,730 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 3,017.9%.

Coinglass data reports 105,927 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $366.21 million.

The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Bonk BONK/USD , Floki FLOKI/USD and SPX6900 SPX/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader XO reflects on Bitcoin’s evolving market behavior, pointing out a noticeable shift from the sharp, aggressive breakouts of past cycles to a more measured and steady price action in the current one.

He attributes this to rising institutional and commercial participation, comparing it to how traditional indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gradually grind higher after breaching all-time highs.

While Bitcoin remains a high-beta asset, its growing market cap and adoption may be steering it toward more mature, cycle-driven dynamics.

Crypto trader Jelle highlights Bitcoin's strong recovery on the 1-hour chart, signaling a return of bullish momentum. He notes that a break above $120,000 could act as a trigger for a fresh all-time high breakout.

Stockmoney Lizards adds that although it's not a full-blown altseason yet, Bitcoin dominance is likely to persist for a few more months.

However, this doesn't rule out altcoin rallies, many could still rise alongside BTC. He advises to enjoy the ride, even if Bitcoin is leading the charge.

