Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto's Net Worth Surges to $128 Billion; Mysterious Figure Challenges Warren Buffett's Spot Among The Wealthiest

Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's BTC/USD mysterious creator, is estimated to be worth a lot more money now that the leading cryptocurrency is on fire.

What Happened: As of this writing, the wallet linked to Satoshi owned about $128.67 billion in Bitcoin, according to blockchain analytics firm Arkham, up from a little over $119 billion a week ago.

Had Satoshi been ranked on the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list, they would be the 11th-richest person in the world today.

Notably, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was ranked below Satoshi, having an estimated wealth of $117.2 billion, while legendary investor Warren Buffett was just above at $142 billion.

It is collectively believed that Satoshi owns roughly 1.1 million Bitcoin, making up 5.5% of the coin’s circulating supply.

Why It Matters: The jump in fortunes follows Bitcoin's blazing rally that has pushed the world's most valued digital asset past $123,000

Nakamoto's real identity has been a subject of intense speculation since the inception of Bitcoin in 2009. Several personalities, including early Bitcoin developers Peter Todd and Len Sassaman, as well as Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, have been linked to the mysterious personality throughout the years.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $117,443.62, up 3.18% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

